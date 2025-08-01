UCLA's Active Depth Chart, Updated Numbers, More: Offensive Tackles
UCLA's fall football camp in Costa Mesa started this week, which marks another step closer to the highly anticipated second season of the DeShaun Foster era.
Foster improved and revamped the roster by bringing in a plethora of new faces through the transfer portal. Just ahead of last week's Big Ten Media Days, the Bruins updated their active roster.
With that being said, let's take a look at how UCLA's offensive tackles line up on the depth chart, along with their official jersey numbers and measurements heading into training camp.
Garrett DiGiorgio, #72 RT, Redshirt Senior, 6'7", 320 lbs.
Ahead of his final season of eligibility, DiGiorgio has been UCLA's most consistent figure in the offense for the last three seasons. He is a four-year letterman in Westwood and a three-year starter. Of the 39 games he's appeared in, he's started 38 of them.
Courtland Ford, #77 LT, Redshirt Senior, 6'6", 315 lbs.
Ford comes to UCLA by way of Kentucky and USC. The 6-foot-6, 327-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Bruins in December 2024. He played in just 15 games for Kentucky over the last two seasons after dealing with a wrist injury that limited him to two games in 2024.
Reuben Unije, #71, Redshirt Senior, 6'6", 315 lbs.
Unije, another returner and former transfer, had tremendous upside in his first season with the Bruins in 2024 before going down with a season-ending injury after four games. With the addition of Ford and familiarity of right tackle Garrett DiGiorgio, the former Houston and Louisville enrollee is projected to be the first tackle off the bench.
K.D. Arnold, #63, Junior, 6'7", 300 lbs.
Arnold was never really able to find his footing with Jax State despite playing quite a bit. In Westwood, he'll likely be backing up Garrett DiGiorgio at right tackle. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, maybe he can turn into something.
Yutaka Mahe, #67, Redshirt Senior, 6'6", 325 lbs.
Mahe played in all 12 games for UCLA last season, mostly on special teams. He did start two games at left tackle, though. He is slotted deep in the depth chart at right tackle, but reports from spring football suggest he looks good.
Jensen Somerville, #66, Redshirt Freshman, 6'8", 320 lbs.
Somerville is entering his second season with UCLA as a product of the class of 2024. He didn't see game action last season and was redshirted. He was regularly with the second stringers during spring practice, according to David Woods, but may not see game action again this season.
Mark Schroller, #75, Redshirt Freshman, 6'7", 300 lbs.
Schroller is another commit from the class of 2024 and didn't see any game action either in the 2024 season. He was redshirted and, like Somerville, will be vying for a backup spot moving forward.
