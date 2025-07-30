UCLA's Active Depth Chart, Updated Numbers, More: Running Backs
UCLA's fall football camp in Costa Mesa is starting this week, which marks another step closer to the highly anticipated second season of the DeShaun Foster era.
Foster improved and revamped the roster by bringing in a plethora of new faces through the transfer portal. Just ahead of last week's Big Ten Media Days, the Bruins updated their active roster.
With that being said, let's take a look at how UCLA's running backs line up on the depth chart, along with their official jersey numbers and measurements heading into training camp.
Jaivian Thomas, #21, Junior, 5'11", 195 lbs.
Thomas comes to UCLA by way of Cal and will be making an immediate impact as UCLA's projected starting running back. He was the No. 11 running back in the transfer portal and had a formidable year with Cal, finishing with seven touchdowns and 626 yards on 100 attempts.
Jalen Berger, #0, Redshirt Senior, 6'1", 215 lbs.
Berger returns for his final year of eligibility after a 2024 season in which he was recovering from an injury in 2023. He finished last season with 178 rushing yards on 48 carries and 10 receptions for 59 yards and two touchdowns. He will likely be a great second option in the Bruins' backfield.
Anthony Woods, #6, Redshirt Junior, 5'11", 185 lbs.
Woods comes to Westwood by way of Salt Lake City, where he didn't play a snap with Utah due to an injury. However, with Idaho in the 2023 season, he rushed for 1,144 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to earning All-Big Sky honors. We have him ranked No. 3 because of the sheer upside Woods has despite recovering from injury.
Anthony Frias II, #22, Redshirt Senior, 5'10", 225 lbs.
Frias is another returner, except he played a lot less than Berger did last season. In an improved position group, Frias will likely be competing for a high backup role. However, his familiarity with the program can go a long way.
Karson Cox, #33, Freshman, 5'11", 215 lbs.
Cox comes in as one of UCLA's only four-star recruits for the 2025 recruiting class. He was slated to make a real impact in his freshman season, but that's unclear now that the Bruins brought in talent via the transfer portal. I wouldn't be surprised if he utilized his redshirt this season, but I also wouldn't be surprised if he's able to make some impact.
Isaiah Carlson, #27, Redshirt Sophomore, 6'2", 225 lbs.
Previously the No. 12 prospect out of Washington in the class of 2023, Carlson returns for another season in Westwood, but isn't projected to see much of the field. I wouldn't doubt if Cox is slotted above him in the depth chart come season time.
Troy Leigber, #32, Redshirt Freshman, 6'1", 210 lbs.
Through injury and running back depth, Leigber hasn't seen much action in his two years in Westwood. In 2023, his true freshman year, he played in one game against North Carolina Central, rushing one for nine yards. Last season, he didn't see action after suffering an injury in the spring.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and keep up with UCLA's football roster!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.