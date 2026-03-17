The UCLA Rotation Adjustments That Could Define March Madness
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UCLA will need all hands on deck if it hopes to make a deep run in March Madness.
While that sentiment applies to most teams entering the NCAA Tournament, it may be even more important for a team like UCLA. Throughout the season, the Bruins’ lineup has been volatile, with certain players struggling to meet expectations. However, a few adjustments could help push UCLA in the right direction.
Eric Freeny Needs More Minutes
For starters, UCLA may need to give more minutes to Eric Freeny. The freshman guard has logged several impactful minutes throughout the season. His scoring ability, combined with his defensive effort, reminds many of Trent Perry before he became a full-time starter.
If Freeny can play around 15 minutes per game — potentially taking some time from Skyy Clark or Perry — UCLA could be in a strong position. Teams that make deep March Madness runs often rely on an underrated player to spark momentum. In UCLA’s case, that player could be Freeney.
Brandon Williams Is the Missing Piece Defensively
Like Freeny, Brandon Williams has found a rhythm late in the season. While his statistics may not immediately stand out, his defensive impact has been significant. At 6-foot-8, Williams has been one of the most physically imposing players on UCLA’s roster.
The Bruins’ loss to Purdue highlighted their lack of a dominant interior presence. Because of that, Williams could become a key contributor moving forward. If he can log around 20 minutes per game, UCLA may have a better chance of competing with the bigger teams it could face in the tournament.
Skyy Clark Needs Less Minutes
Skyy Clark remains a talented player, but his recent production has been inconsistent. Earlier in the season, Clark was shooting close to 50% from three-point range. By the end of the regular season, that number dropped to 43.2%.
While that percentage still looks strong on paper, it does not fully reflect his recent struggles. Clark has gone through several shooting droughts that have allowed opponents to climb back into games. In March Madness, those kinds of scoring lapses can be costly.
Because of that, Cronin might consider splitting Clark’s minutes with Freeny. While that decision might not be popular, it could give Freeny valuable playing time while also pushing Clark to perform at his best. In that sense, the adjustment could benefit the entire team.
Overall, UCLA has a talented roster capable of competing in the tournament. However, small adjustments like these could make the difference between an early exit and a deep postseason run.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.