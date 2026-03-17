The UCLA Rotation Adjustments That Could Define March Madness

UCLA will need all hands on deck if it hopes to make a deep run in March Madness.

While that sentiment applies to most teams entering the NCAA Tournament, it may be even more important for a team like UCLA. Throughout the season, the Bruins’ lineup has been volatile, with certain players struggling to meet expectations. However, a few adjustments could help push UCLA in the right direction.

Eric Freeny Needs More Minutes

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) and Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) jockey for rebounding position during the 1st half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

For starters, UCLA may need to give more minutes to Eric Freeny . The freshman guard has logged several impactful minutes throughout the season. His scoring ability, combined with his defensive effort, reminds many of Trent Perry before he became a full-time starter.

If Freeny can play around 15 minutes per game — potentially taking some time from Skyy Clark or Perry — UCLA could be in a strong position. Teams that make deep March Madness runs often rely on an underrated player to spark momentum. In UCLA’s case, that player could be Freeney.

Brandon Williams Is the Missing Piece Defensively

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) dunks the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Like Freeny, Brandon Williams has found a rhythm late in the season. While his statistics may not immediately stand out, his defensive impact has been significant. At 6-foot-8, Williams has been one of the most physically imposing players on UCLA’s roster.

The Bruins’ loss to Purdue highlighted their lack of a dominant interior presence. Because of that, Williams could become a key contributor moving forward. If he can log around 20 minutes per game, UCLA may have a better chance of competing with the bigger teams it could face in the tournament.

Skyy Clark Needs Less Minutes

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA;UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles the basketball as Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Kendall Blue (2) defends him during the 2nd half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Skyy Clark remains a talented player, but his recent production has been inconsistent. Earlier in the season, Clark was shooting close to 50% from three-point range. By the end of the regular season, that number dropped to 43.2%.

While that percentage still looks strong on paper, it does not fully reflect his recent struggles. Clark has gone through several shooting droughts that have allowed opponents to climb back into games. In March Madness , those kinds of scoring lapses can be costly.

Michigan State guard Kur Teng (2) dribbles against UCLA guard Skyy Clark (55) during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Because of that, Cronin might consider splitting Clark’s minutes with Freeny. While that decision might not be popular, it could give Freeny valuable playing time while also pushing Clark to perform at his best. In that sense, the adjustment could benefit the entire team.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Overall, UCLA has a talented roster capable of competing in the tournament. However, small adjustments like these could make the difference between an early exit and a deep postseason run.