Tenured UCLA Safety Finding a Voice in Fall Camp
Football programs discover a lot about themselves in the fall camp leading up to the season. And it isn't any different for UCLA.
Following an offseason where the Bruins underwent a ton of turnover through the transfer portal, the identity of the team needs reshaping. The secondary position group was the most affected by the transfer portal, featuring just a few returners like Croix Stewart, who, while being known for his low-key personality, has been turning heads as a leader this camp season.
Stewart is the only returner at the safety position. Although Ole Miss transfer Key Lawrence has been turning heads for his own leadership, he revealed just how much Stewart has helped them.
"One thing about Croix, he was kind of soft-spoken," Lawrence said Wednesday. "But now, he understands that his role is to be more vocal."
New leaders, voices and personalities emerge as the season looms, and Stewart's may be crucial to improving the defense this season.
Stewart's Career With UCLA
Stewart is one of UCLA's longest-tenured defensive players, entering his fourth season with the Bruins despite mostly being in a reserve role on defense the last two seasons.
He played one game in 2022 against Alabama State and utilized his redshirt following his freshman year. In 2023, he played in seven games as a backup defensive back and spent time on special teams as well. He finished his redshirt freshman season with three assisted tackles.
Lastly, in his 2024 season, he saw an increased role and played in 10 games, racking up 12 tackles (nine solo and three assisted). As his redshirt junior season looms, he's expected to be penciled in as a starting free safety with two more seasons of eligibility. He'll be an integral and familiar part of reshaping UCLA's defense this season.
Lawrence is yet another transfer in UCLA's overall secondary group, not just the safeties. He comes to the Bruins by way of Ole Miss, where he missed most of last season. in 2023, he played for Oklahoma and ended the season with 44 tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions.
