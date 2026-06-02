UCLA Baseball's Savage Shares Powerful Message Following Tragic Ending

UCLA's baseball team stands to lose several players to the 2026 MLB Draft next month after Sunday's shocking and anticlimactic extra-innings loss to Saint Mary's eliminated the Bruins from the NCAA Tournament and dashed their hopes of going from preseason No. 1 to National Champion.

It wasn't the finish they were hoping for, but those high expectations wouldn't have even been possible without the work and efforts those players put in over the last two seasons.

"These guys have been such wonderful Bruins and wonderful teammates and wonderful guys to coach," head coach John Savage remarked after the loss. "They've won over 100 games over the last two years. No one in the country's done that."

"Obviously, this weekend, we did not play up to our standards. I really felt it was a struggle -- all three games -- for whatever reason, but it's nothing to take away from this team. You win 52 games. You go from preseason [No.] 1 and never leave that spot. It's really remarkable."

UCLA Baseball's Return to Elite Status

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Not long ago, UCLA baseball faced massive struggles. When the junior class, which drove much of the team's success over the last two seasons, arrived on campus prior to the 2024 season, the Bruins stumbled to a 19-33 season during their final spring in the PAC-12. It was the second-worst finish of Savage's UCLA tenure, behind only his debut season in 2005.

But the Bruins battled through those rough patches and turned things around quickly. As they moved to the Big Ten in 2025, they went 48 -0 and won the Big Ten title. They also returned to the College World Series for the first time since their 2013 national title and advanced past the regional round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks catcher Ryder Helfrick (27) tags out UCLA Bruins left fielder Dean West (36) during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

"I don't have many strengths, but I do believe in evaluation and development," Savage added. "That's somewhat of our sweet spot, I guess you would say. We have a lot of deficiencies, don't get me wrong, but I believed. We believed. .. So many guys contributed. The whole operation, I can't say enough of. "

"To say we were going to win 100 games after that 19, I don't think I'm going to be up here and say we expected that per se, but we knew we were going to be good if we stuck together. And that did come true, just a really, really tough finish."

Baseball's Top Prospect Leads the Charge

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) throws to first base against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Junior shortstop Roch Cholowsky has been the primary standout and the epitome of the development process for the Bruins during his three seasons with the team, elevating himself to become the almost unquestioned top prospect in the 2026 MLB Draft, which will be conducted next month in Philadelphia.

Throughout his career, Cholowsky has been one of the top players in college baseball, consistently in the running for national awards, winning multiple Big Ten Player of the Year Awards, and becoming the team leader in offense and defense.

Roch Cholowsky has become one of the biggest stars in college baseball. ⚾️🐻



But beyond the @UCLABaseball shortstop’s highlights and home runs is a personal ritual he carries with him before every at bat…and the story behind it means far more than baseball.



To stream the full… pic.twitter.com/vxUH5K3gSX — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2026

"He's just meant so much to the program," Savage said. "He's just had such an impact on the program. He's had such an impact on our fanbase, he's had such an impact on our community, just such a winning, winning player. It's hard to watch a guy like that leave. ... He's all about the right things. He was raised right. ... He's a Bruin through and through, and at the end of the day, you couldn't ask for a better player and a better person to coach."

But Cholowsky is far from the only draft-bound UCLA player. Several others have futures as big league prospects, including Roman Martin, Mulivai Levu, Will Gasparino, Cal Randall, and Dean West, all of whom made major contributions in 2026. But the fact that the championship never came will sit on everyone's minds for a while.

Dean extends the lead with a solo shot! 🚀



📺ESPNU#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/jfm0FBDg7x — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) May 31, 2026

As juniors, some may choose to return, but the majority seem as good as gone, hopefully leaving the program in a place it can capitalize on the ground it has gained.

"We clearly didn't get it done, but to all the guys in that clubhouse, we just tip our hat because they are what college players should be," Savage continued. "They trusted themselves, they trusted the program, they trusted the coaches, they trusted the administration, and they stayed. They had a wonderful, wonderful career that came to a harsh ending, and they left this place in a much better place than they found it."