Top Uncommitted 2027 High School QB on UCLA's Radar

Bob Chesney has done a great job in recruiting players out of high school. While the 2026 high school class is not ranked highly, at number 48th according to 247Sports, most of the incoming freshman class were committed when Deshaun Foster was still the head coach.

The 2027 class is Chesney's first real recruiting class and has so far brought in one of the best in the country, ranking eighth according to 247Sports.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney has brought in a very balanced class, with players on both the offensive and defensive sides. One position he has not yet secured a commitment for is the quarterback spot, but he could have some luck with a top uncommitted quarterback in the class.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Colton Nussmeier As a Prospect

Nussmeier is the younger brother of former LSU and current Kansas City Chiefs backup Garrett Nussmeier. While his older brother played college football at LSU, the Tigers don't seem to be involved in his recruitment, as the Bruins, along with Georgia and Arkansas, are the three main schools recruiting him.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nussmeier missed some time in his junior season due to injury, but in his eight games, he threw for 1,390 yards, 12 TDs, and one INT on 100-for-167 passing. He also showed off his mobility, running the ball 45 times for 278 yards and three TDs on 6.2 yards per carry, something his brother was not known for during his time at LSU.

Director of scouting for 247Sports, Andrew Ivins, describes Nussmeier as someone who sees the field at a high level and is quick to point out coverages.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nussmeier and UCLA

UCLA recently missed out on another 4-star prospect in Dane Weber, who went up to Cal. With missing out on Weber, Chesney is pivoting to Nussmier, as he recently told CBS Sports at the Elite 11 camp that he will be visiting UCLA this weekend.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

DJ Bordeaux was the lone quarterback to commit to the Bruins, but he did so two days before Chesney was officially hired as the head coach, and might not have a tight relationship with Chesney, since he didn't recruit him out of high school.

With Nico Iamaleava entering his redshirt junior season, he will have one more year of eligibility, and Nussmeier would have a year to sit behind Nico if he decided to come, or compete for the starting job as a true freshman if he desired to leave for the NFL.