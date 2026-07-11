A Shocking Postseason Collapse Tightens Race For UCLA Star

UCLA baseball could potentially have its second-ever number one overall pick in the upcoming 2026 MLB draft.

UCLA was the number one team in the country throughout the season. The Bruins were the most dominant team in the regular season, posting a 48-6 record and 28-2.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) discusses a call with the plate umpire during the game against the LSU Tigers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons why UCLA was so dominant throughout the regular season was due to superstar shortstop Roch Cholowsky. Cholowsky would have a .312 batting average with a team-high 21 home runs, 60 RBI’s, a .636 Slugging percentage, and a .452 OBP.

However, when the postseason rolled around, the Bruins and especially Cholowsky didn't show up. In the NCAA tournament, UCLA would be the second number one overall team to fall before reaching the Super Regionals. The Bruins would fall to St. Mary’s in their first tournament game, then, after beating Virginia Tech, fall once again to St. Mary’s.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After winning the Big Ten player of the year award for the second straight season, Roch Cholowsky would struggle at the plate as he was 2-12 in the three games of the postseason.

With his late-season struggles, Cholowsky's draft stock has taken a dip, as it's a big uncertainty as to who will be the number one overall draft pick. However, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN released his latest two-round mock draft, and Cholowsky is still projected to be the number one overall pick.

Why Cholowsky is the First Overall Pick

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) completes a double play against the Murray State Racers during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Cholowsky is selected first by the Chicago White Sox, it will be because of his tremendous upside as a player.

Cholowsky has been the perceived first overall pick since the beginning of the season after a stellar sophomore season with the Bruins. He has been an elite defensive shortstop throughout his career, the Bruins' best hitter over the past two years, and has even drawn comparisons to Derek Jeter .

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) signals after a strike call against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he is the number one pick in the latest ESPN mock draft, the gap between Cholowsky and the rest of the players is inching much closer, as it's not a foregone conclusion that he will be selected as the first overall pick.

Who is Right Behind Cholowsky

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two players as of right now who are also contenders to be named as the number one overall pick in the MLB draft.

Shortstop Grady Emerson from Fort Worth Christian High School in Texas was recently named the number one overall prospect in the draft by MLB Pipeline . Emerson is a highly regarded prospect who is also a shortstop and has been drawing comparisons to Bobby Witt Jr.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) bunts in a run against the Murray State Racers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other player who has been a contender for the number one overall pick is Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey. Lackey is an amazing catching prospect and can be an annual 25-30 home run hitter per year if he is developed properly.