Bruins Officially Add Exciting 3-Star Prospect

The UCLA Bruins have made the signing of one of their top incoming freshmen official, signing forward Javonte Floyd.

Floyd is a 6-foot-9 big man out of Georgia, where he averaged 11.4 points per game as a senior to help lead Cedar Grove High School to a Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Region 5-3A title, and a 21-6 record. Largely a three-star recruit by most outlets, Floyd will certainly be more of a developmental piece for head coach Mick Cronin, unless he impresses throughout training camp.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Floyd will be joining a frontcourt that has seen some key subtractions so far this offseason. Most notably, leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau is out of eligibility and won’t be returning for next season. Bilodeau averaged 17.6 points per game on torrid efficiency, and his absence will certainly be felt next season and beyond on the offensive end.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) drives to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

UCLA’s Retentions

However, the Bruins were able to get Xavier Booker to return for next season, and he should slide in nicely as the full-time center next season. Additionally, Auburn transfer Filip Jovic and Mississippi State transfer Sergej Macura will be joining the team next season. While the team’s guards have made the most noise and garnered the most attention, UCLA is working on getting its frontcourt in order as well, with its portal additions, along with signing Floyd.

Cronin offered some thoughts on Floyd’s game in light of him officially joining the program.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin and UCF Knights head coach Johnny Dawkins shake hands after the game during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Cronin’s Thoughts

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“Javonte is a young man with a very bright future ahead of him. He is explosive off the floor, a natural rim runner, and a disruptive shot blocker. We believe he has the makings of a genuinely exciting player here at UCLA,” Cronin said.

Floyd will be coming in alongside four-star recruit Joe Philon. Philon is a 6-foot-8 guard/hybrid out of Monteverde Academy, who finished second in the 2026 Chipotle High School Nationals. Both players are expected to join Cronin’s program later this summer and will look to play themselves into some playing time throughout training camp.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The two incoming freshmen are joining a program that’s entering a pivotal time period. The Bruins have slipped backward over the course of Cronin’s tenure, and last season they dealt with many ups and downs before being bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Nonetheless, 2026-27 could prove to be either a step in the right direction or the continuation of a worrisome trend in Westwood.