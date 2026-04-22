UCLA Misses Out on Key Transfer Portal Target

The UCLA Bruins are having a tough crack at it in the transfer portal so far this offseason, and they’ve just lost out on yet another portal target earlier this week.

NC State transfer Matt Able — who was garnering interest from UCLA — signed with crosstown rival North Carolina. Able averaged 8.8 points per game as a freshman in 2025-26, and shot 35 percent from three-point range. The Bruins were in on him and hosted him for a visit last week, but Able has decided to join the Tar Heels rather than come to Westwood.

UCLA Snubbed by Multiple Recruits

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) fight for the ball in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Able snubbing UCLA is yet another blow that the Bruins have suffered in the transfer portal so far. Head coach Mick Cronin and his staff also missed out on Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, who opted to go to Duke instead. Blackwell — who also took a visit to UCLA — was one of the top players available in the portal, averaging 19.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while knocking down 39 percent of his three-pointers last season.

After an up-and-down season that saw the Bruins deal with significant inconsistency, they have not had quite the transfer portal experience they hoped for. They’ve missed out on several top options available to them and have been unable to close the deal despite bringing targets in for visits. They have, however, landed Jaylen Petty (Texas Tech), Filip Jovic (Auburn), Sergej Macura (Miss. State), and Azavier Robinson (Butler).

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

UCLA’s Losses

Additionally, the Bruins have lost several key contributors this offseason. Starting point guard Donovan Dent and forward Tyler Bilodeau are out of eligibility. Dent averaged 13.3 points and 7.6 assists per game, and Bilodeau was the team's leading scorer at 17.6 points per contest.

Also, guard Skyy Clark entered the transfer portal as he awaits a ruling on whether he’ll be granted another year of eligibility. Clark averaged 11.5 points per game last season and shot 47 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three-point range. Clark was one of UCLA’s top players on both ends of the floor last season, and his loss will certainly be felt unless the Bruins can bring in quality talent.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On the bright side, they’ve been able to secure the return of all of their underclassmen from last season: Trent Perry, Eric Freeny, Brandon Williams, Xavier Booker, and Eric Dailey. All five players had significant roles for the team last season, and figure to be important pieces once again in 2026-27.