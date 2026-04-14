Breaking Down UCLA's Backcourt for 2026-27 Campaign

The UCLA Bruins have added another impactful piece via the transfer portal, landing Texas Tech transfer guard Jaylen Petty.

Petty was solid for the Red Raiders in his freshman season, averaging 9.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game despite standing at just 6-foot-1. Petty also shot 41 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from three-point range on over five attempts per game.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Petty’s ability to score from the guard position could help bring a boost to the Bruins offensively, though some have questioned his fit with the team due to the guard already on the roster.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

UCLA’s Retentions and Losses

The Bruins were able to retain guards Trent Perry — who figures to be the team’s starting point guard next season — Brandon Williams, and Eric Freeny this offseason. Despite Donovan Dent's exit due to exercising his eligibility, the Bruins do have the horses necessary to replace his production.

Dent was the team’s floor general last season, averaging 13.3 points and 7.6 assists per game, racking up several double-doubles, and the first triple-double in Big Ten Tournament history as well.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Bruins are also losing leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau due to his eligibility running out, and forward Skyy Clark is entering the transfer portal. Bilodeau averaged 17.6 points per game on elite efficiency, shooting 52 percent from the floor and 46 percent from three-point range.

While Clark averaged over 11 points per game, also on torrid efficiency, shooting 47 percent from the floor and 43 percent from three-point range. Clark was also the team’s top defender on the perimeter, making his departure that much more consequential.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

As such, Mick Cronin will be up to the task in a period of time that he always compares to that of NBA free agency.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA’s Guard Depth

Adding Petty to the mix only strengthens the guard depth, though it remains to be seen whether the concerns about his fit will materialize. If he is able to take the leap that he is expected to as a sophomore, the Bruins could have one of the better guard rooms in the Big Ten with the amount of skill and versatility on display.

Petty joins Auburn transfer Filip Jovic and Mississippi State transfer Sergei Macura as the team’s portal pickups so far this offseason. With a lot of production heading out the door, the Bruins will need to continue finding high-quality pieces to be competitive next season.