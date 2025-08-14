How UCLA is Getting Better at Situational Football
Two things stood out as wrinkles in UCLA's football team last season -- discipline and situational efficiency. And DeShaun Foster is addressing them both with high priority through two weeks of camp in Costa Mesa.
During Wednesday's media availability, Foster and sophomore wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer detailed the lengths they are going to get better in important situations on the football field.
"They're just doing a better job," Foster said. "We have two-minute situations and stuff, and we're running the ball and not throwing it so that we can save clock time. Getting out of bounds when you need to. And just, defensively, guys protecting the sidelines in certain situations. It was a good learning experience for both sides of the ball."
If you were to ask any fans, even players, what the Bruins' biggest flaw was last season, it was discipline. And Gilmer detailed the improvement of situational ball and how disciplined they are this season.
"This is a brand new team, brand new season," Gilmer said. "So, all the situationals he's putting us in is what we were messing up last year. He's just giving us that upper hand so when we go play, we'll execute.
"Shoot, I'm not going to lie, for them to have us in hotels [among other things], I think we've been the most disciplined team we've ever seen, really. We are locked in and we've all got one goal, and that's to go win the natty."
Everyone in camp is dialed in, and that's because they all share a massive chip on their shoulder.
The Bruins All Have Something to Prove
How couldn't they? Coming off a 5-7 record in its first season in the Big Ten and under coach DeShaun Foster, a slew of national pundits don't feel UCLA improved much this offseason, despite shaking the college football landscape in the transfer portal, landing Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
The Bruins are holding fall camp off-site in Costa Mesa, and are living and breathing football 24/7, but they don't care. Mikey Matthews, another transfer from Cal, detailed the sentiment during Saturday's media availability.
"We all have a chip on our shoulder," Matthews said. "We all love football, so it's not like we're all complaining or, 'Why are we doing this? Why are we doing that?' It's everyone just locked in, heads down and we're all just grinding. So, I'm really excited for this year, and I definitely feel this team is special."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.