Social Media Reacts to UCLA's National Championship Win

The Bruins reached their first national title appearance in school history after defeating the Texas Longhorns, and they had their eyes on more than just showing up; they wanted to win the championship.

However, their opponent was formidable, and many projected the Bruins to lose to the South Carolina Gamecocks, and they were the underdogs by 2.5 points going into the match.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close cuts down the net after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

They had the chance to prove social media wrong, and they did just that, winning the championship in dominant fashion.

A Dominant Win in the Championship Game: The First Quarter

The first quarter was the best representation of the game as a whole, as the Bruins came in with fire in their eyes and caught the Gamecocks off guard, enough to find a huge lead by their standards.

Even though they were the underdog, UCLA was able to get up 21-10, a lead that was better than many of their matches thus far in the tournament and one that social media definitely did not expect but was loving.

They been telling me all morning Okot shutting down Betts.



Then a sentence later admitted they be sleep when UCLA plays 😂 — WBB MAYER 🏀 (@wbbmayer) April 5, 2026

A Dominant Win in the Championship Game: The Second Quarter

Just because they were up by 11 points did not mean the Bruins could let their guard down, as South Carolina still had plenty of fight left.

They showed that by pressuring the Bruins with a full-court press and making coach Cori Close call unnecessary timeouts.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close celebrates with players on the podium after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yet UCLA was still able to extend its lead, even if marginally, to go into the half up 36-23, which was getting Bruins fans hyped that a national title could be on the way.

I've been told all morning that it's UCLA who won't be able to keep up with South Carolina by people who only watch SEC basketball.



Game still early, but now you know 😤 — WBB MAYER 🏀 (@wbbmayer) April 5, 2026

A Dominant Win in the Championship Game: The Third Quarter

The third quarter was when the Bruins blew the game open, as they outscored the Gamecocks by 16 points, and everything that the opposition tried to put up was getting shut down.

The Bruins looked like a completely different team from their performance against Texas, and social media was ecstatic that they saved their best for last.

UCLA WBB was the most disrespected 1 loss team in history. The Bruins are crushing the Gamecocks. Dawn Staley has no answers. — Darrin Luksik (@DarrinLuksik) April 5, 2026

A Dominant Win in the Championship Game: The Fourth Quarter

The Bruins capped off the season in the best way they could, by not letting their lead even falter against the Gamecocks by the time the final buzzer sounded.

UCLA won the National Championship 79-51, and its fans were happily surprised and celebrating the victory; even South Carolina fans had to admit that they lost to a very good team. All around, it was a fantastic end to the season.

Congratulations to Coach Close and the UCLA WBB program. Superb performance. 👏 — D. Lockhart (@RealLockhartUSA) April 5, 2026

South Carolina ran into a team that matched their physicality and grit. They weren't used to that. UCLA is no joke. #UCLA #USC — SirPlotnick (@SirPlotnick) April 5, 2026

The UCLA Women.....WOW! — bmaz (also same at bsky) (@bmaz) April 5, 2026