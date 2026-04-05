Social Media Reacts to UCLA's National Championship Win
The Bruins reached their first national title appearance in school history after defeating the Texas Longhorns, and they had their eyes on more than just showing up; they wanted to win the championship.
However, their opponent was formidable, and many projected the Bruins to lose to the South Carolina Gamecocks, and they were the underdogs by 2.5 points going into the match.
They had the chance to prove social media wrong, and they did just that, winning the championship in dominant fashion.
A Dominant Win in the Championship Game: The First Quarter
The first quarter was the best representation of the game as a whole, as the Bruins came in with fire in their eyes and caught the Gamecocks off guard, enough to find a huge lead by their standards.
Even though they were the underdog, UCLA was able to get up 21-10, a lead that was better than many of their matches thus far in the tournament and one that social media definitely did not expect but was loving.
A Dominant Win in the Championship Game: The Second Quarter
Just because they were up by 11 points did not mean the Bruins could let their guard down, as South Carolina still had plenty of fight left.
They showed that by pressuring the Bruins with a full-court press and making coach Cori Close call unnecessary timeouts.
Yet UCLA was still able to extend its lead, even if marginally, to go into the half up 36-23, which was getting Bruins fans hyped that a national title could be on the way.
A Dominant Win in the Championship Game: The Third Quarter
The third quarter was when the Bruins blew the game open, as they outscored the Gamecocks by 16 points, and everything that the opposition tried to put up was getting shut down.
The Bruins looked like a completely different team from their performance against Texas, and social media was ecstatic that they saved their best for last.
A Dominant Win in the Championship Game: The Fourth Quarter
The Bruins capped off the season in the best way they could, by not letting their lead even falter against the Gamecocks by the time the final buzzer sounded.
UCLA won the National Championship 79-51, and its fans were happily surprised and celebrating the victory; even South Carolina fans had to admit that they lost to a very good team. All around, it was a fantastic end to the season.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.