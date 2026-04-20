Social Media Reacts to UCLA Series Sweep Against Minnesota
The Bruins are currently on track to have one of their best baseball seasons of all time, having 36 wins on the season with only three losses to their name, and a whole lot of good baseball to go.
After some non-conference play, in which the team faced a wake-up call against UC Santa Barbara, they headed into conference play by taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a three-game series.
They ended up being able to sweep the series, and social media had things to say about every game, starting with the first, and possibly most important, match.
Social Media Reacts to a Minnesota Sweep: Game One
Because of their upset loss to UCSB, the first game in the series could have been the biggest and most influential game of the entire weekend, and UCLA was hoping to have it swing in their favor.
Social media had no doubt, though, and in fact was so confident in their team's bounce-back ability that they instead focused on celebrating Jackie Robinson and the special jerseys provided.
In the end, after a nice 4-2 win against the Golden Gophers, it was best described by one fan in particular, for it was a wonderful way to wear the Bruins' jerseys.
Social Media Reacts to a Minnesota Sweep: Game Two
The second game in the series needed to be a continuation of the first, for safe measure, to ensure that UCLA wouldn't go on a losing streak of any kind, and they made sure to continue winning.
They continued to honor Jackie Robinson's legacy in the best way they could, winning 6-4 to extend the series to a lead of 2-0; especially with the help of their ace pitcher.
Social media, used to seeing total domination just like the women's basketball team, had little to say about the accomplishment beyond contentment and excitement, and didn't miss a beat in their rivalry with USC.
Social Media Reacts to a Minnesota Sweep: Game Three
The third game against Minnesota was just as good as the first two, except with a winning margin of three runs instead of two, the final score being 5-2.
That ensured the 3-0 sweep of the Golden Gophers, extending their season record to 36-3 with much more that they could do later in the season; surprisingly, however, the sweep brought out more questions than excitement as the Bruins continue their stellar season.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.