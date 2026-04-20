Social Media Reacts to UCLA Series Sweep Against Minnesota

The Bruins are currently on track to have one of their best baseball seasons of all time, having 36 wins on the season with only three losses to their name, and a whole lot of good baseball to go.

After some non-conference play, in which the team faced a wake-up call against UC Santa Barbara, they headed into conference play by taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in a three-game series.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

They ended up being able to sweep the series, and social media had things to say about every game, starting with the first, and possibly most important, match.

Social Media Reacts to a Minnesota Sweep: Game One

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Because of their upset loss to UCSB, the first game in the series could have been the biggest and most influential game of the entire weekend, and UCLA was hoping to have it swing in their favor.

Social media had no doubt, though, and in fact was so confident in their team's bounce-back ability that they instead focused on celebrating Jackie Robinson and the special jerseys provided.

In honor of ‘Jackie Robinson Week’ @UCLABaseball had an individual representing all 4 sports that the legend played during his time at UCLA, throw out the first pitch!



Track & field, basketball, baseball & football all in the building today including @nico_iamaleava8 pic.twitter.com/SmfqvWSczR — Jack DeLongchamps (@JDelongchamps) April 18, 2026

In the end, after a nice 4-2 win against the Golden Gophers, it was best described by one fan in particular, for it was a wonderful way to wear the Bruins' jerseys.

Feels like the right day to rock my UCLA baseball jersey! — Real Name, No Gimmicks (@CarsonAMerk) April 15, 2026

Social Media Reacts to a Minnesota Sweep: Game Two

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The second game in the series needed to be a continuation of the first, for safe measure, to ensure that UCLA wouldn't go on a losing streak of any kind, and they made sure to continue winning.

They continued to honor Jackie Robinson's legacy in the best way they could, winning 6-4 to extend the series to a lead of 2-0; especially with the help of their ace pitcher.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Social media, used to seeing total domination just like the women's basketball team, had little to say about the accomplishment beyond contentment and excitement, and didn't miss a beat in their rivalry with USC.

Thanks for your opinion trevor. Usc doesn’t own anything blue. Except maybe the black and blue scars from getting swept in baseball, and men’s and women’s basketball by UCLA this year.😉💙💛 — Mark Himmelman (@MHimmelman424) April 16, 2026

Social Media Reacts to a Minnesota Sweep: Game Three

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

The third game against Minnesota was just as good as the first two, except with a winning margin of three runs instead of two, the final score being 5-2.

That ensured the 3-0 sweep of the Golden Gophers, extending their season record to 36-3 with much more that they could do later in the season; surprisingly, however, the sweep brought out more questions than excitement as the Bruins continue their stellar season.

As good as UCLA Baseball is they won’t win the NCAA D1 Championship. They will find a way to mess it up. Make no mistake it will happen. @d1baseball — Greg Shockey "Always Real” Deal with it! (@shocrates) April 19, 2026

And yes ucla is good this year. But plenty of baseball left. Best team I ever saw in person ended up not making Omaha before. Wouldn’t be the first time that happened. — Erik (@nirgal2002) April 20, 2026