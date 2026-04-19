UCLA Baseball Given Wake-Up Call Against UCSB

The Bruins have had many all-time great sports teams this season, from the women's basketball team that won the National Championship to the men's baseball team, which has only three losses thus far.

The two teams have paralleled each other nicely, in having a few close games here and there, but otherwise blowing out teams left and right, unlike many have seen in a long time.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

However, both teams also had a tough loss that served as a reality check, and for the women's basketball team, it pushed them to a title, so could it do the same for the baseball team?

The Short Evidence That Shows the Reality Check Was Beneficial

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Since losing 0-4 to the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos, the Bruins have only played two games, both in a series against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and it could have been easy to let the upset derail the rest of the season, or even only a few games.

However, it has become clear that UCLA was not rattled in the slightest, as they won both matches by comfortable margins, not letting the loss get to them.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Their first win was 4-2, which was a good game for the Bruins to scope out their opponent in person and figure out how to play better the next game.

They then made the necessary adjustments to outdo the Golden Gophers' adjustments and win the second match 6-4; if UCLA can continue winning games like these, then their loss to UCSB might have been really helpful at the end of the day.

The Concern That Could Come Sooner Rather Than Later

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

While the Bruins have been playing well since the loss, sometimes issues can take a few games to hit full force, and for the mental toll of the loss to take hold.

For a lesser team, one that needed much more from its season and was struggling to be dominant, it could be easy to let the loss shake the team and shape the rest of the season.

Mar 1, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins against Mississippi State Bulldogs during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

UCLA should be able to avoid that issue, as they have 35 wins on the season and counting, in comparison to just three losses, making for a 92% winning percentage.

They should not get rattled by the loss, the biggest thing to be wary about will be making sure they don't start sliding should they lose again, but with how well UCLA's stars are playing, that should be avoidable.