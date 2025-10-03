Amid UCLA’s Struggles, Skipper Highlights Overlooked Unit
UCLA's 2025 football season has continuously gone from bad to worse, but not everything has been that bad.
Turn your heads to an often overlooked unit in general -- the Bruins' special teams, who have been consistently solid amidst underperforming offensive and defensive outputs.
UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper made sure to give the unit its flowers after their 17-14 loss to Northwestern, where Mateen Bhaghani was yet again nails, and the Bruins executed a fake punt and a clutch blocked field goal as they were marching back in the second half.
"Those were two big plays," Skipper said in his latest appearance on the Bruin Insider Show. "It all worked out, it was really good. I think we would talk about the special teams a lot more, specifically those two plays, if we would have pulled the game out. Because that would have been the turning points."
The Bruins' fake punt was a direct snap to running back Jaivian Thomas. Transfer cornerback Rodrick Pleasant was responsible for the blocked field goal. Bhaghani made both of his field goal attempts and is up to 7-for-7 on the season with a long of 51 yards.
The special teams' performance throughout the season embodies perfectly how Skipper feels about the calamity that's come out of Westwood thus far.
UCLA’s Hectic Season Draws Blunt Words From Skipper
Four games down, three coaches out and zero wins to show for it has certainly made interim head coach Tim Skipper's job unique.
On the heels of the Bruins' latest staff change -- offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri mutually agreed to part ways with the program -- Skipper had some experienced advice for the Bruins' new offensive play-caller, tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel, about taking the reins just four days before they kick off against Penn State.
"Like I told you guys, when there's an interim coach, it's not like things are going great, right?" Skipper told the media on Wednesday. "So you have to adapt and overcome. So, a lot of advice of, 'Look, don't do too much. You have to do what the guys need to know for this game, and then we'll move forward with the next game.'"
Amidst all the change in just two weeks since the dismissal of DeShaun Foster, Skipper kept it blunt in response to just how difficult it's been.
"I mean, it's hectic times, but you have to deal with it," he said. "Nobody's going to sorry for us Saturday. So, as things happen, good or bad, you have to deal with it and you have to move forward in order for the performance to be good on Saturday. That's ball right now. It's college football. That's what it is."
Neuheisel's first test is a big one. The Bruins take on No. 7-ranked Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Saturday. Skipper detailed what he's seen from them so far.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.