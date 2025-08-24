Predicting UCLA's Starting Offensive Line
The UCLA Bruins kick off their season in one week against Utah at The Rose Bowl, and there is still a good amount of intrigue around who will be starting for the Bruins.
With that being said, we're going to try and predict UCLA's starters for each position group, starting with a group DeShaun Foster says he already has set starters for -- the offensive line.
Left Tackle - Courtland Ford
Ford comes to UCLA by way of Kentucky and USC. The 6-foot-6, 327-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Bruins in December 2024. He played in just 15 games for Kentucky over the last two seasons after dealing with a wrist injury that limited him to two games in 2024.
Left Guard - Eugene Brooks
Brooks comes to Westwood by way of Oklahoma and bolsters the future of UCLA's offensive line. As a four-star out of high school, Brooks has upside as a Bruin. With Oluwafunto Akinshilo competing with Sam Yoon for snaps at center through training camp, it's looking like Brooks will slot in as UCLA's starting left guard.
Center - Oluwafunto Akinshilo
In a position projected to be Sam Yoon's, Akinshilo has been taking a lot of reps at center throughout camp, especially with Nico Iamaleava under him. At first, Foster revealed it was just to work on versatility throughout the o-line, but then Akinshilo continued to get reps over Yoon.
Akinshilo transferred from Iowa State to UCLA ahead of the 2024 season, but sat out due to injury. He enters this season with one (possible) year of eligibility.
Right Guard - Julian Armella
Armella is a former four-star talent out of Florida. It didn't take long for the Bruins to acquire the former Seminole; he announced his transfer commitment quickly after visiting Westwood.
Right Tackle - Garrett Digiorgio
Ahead of his final season of eligibility, DiGiorgio has been UCLA's most consistent figure in the offense for the last three seasons. He is a four-year letterman in Westwood and a three-year starter. Of the 39 games he's appeared in, he's started 38 of them.
