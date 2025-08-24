Predicting UCLA's Starting Linebackers
The UCLA Bruins kick off their season in one week against Utah at The Rose Bowl, and there is still a good amount of intrigue around who will be starting for the Bruins.
With that being said, we're going to try and predict UCLA's starters for each position group, starting with a group DeShaun Foster says is the Bruins' deepest position group -- the linebackers.
Ikaika Malloe and the Bruins traditionally run a 4-2-5 defensive scheme, leaving room for two linebackers on the field. These two linebackers have stood out the most through fall camp.
JonJon Vaughns, Redshirt Senior
Vaughns has been one of the most consistent figures on UCLA's defense throughout his career in Westwood, and he's returning as one of the Bruins' top linebackers. The two-sport athlete has used up all his eligibility in baseball, which is where he'd usually be during the springtime, meaning he was with the Bruins for all of spring practices for the first time.
Redshirting the 2024 season after playing just four games, Vaughns enters his sixth season in Westwood and has quite a lengthy resume. Over 48 games with UCLA, he's started in 11 of them (all in the 2022 season) and has totaled 113 tackles (64 solo and 49 assisted), 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks and two interceptions.
His best season was that 2022 season as a true junior, where he started in 11 games and put up 53 tackles and two interceptions.
Jalen Woods, Redshirt Junior
Woods is one of the more tenured figures in UCLA's defense and is projected to have chances at an increased role compared to prior years this season. He is entering his fourth year with the Bruins and has played 27 games in his collegiate career in Westwood.
In his first season, which would eventually be redshirted, Woods played in just two games as a backup linebacker, accruing five solo tackles and one tackle for loss. The next season, 2023, he played in all 13 games and finished with 11 tackles and two tackles for loss.
In his redshirt sophomore year last season, he played in all 12 games and improved considerably, tallying 22 total tackles (15 solo and seven assisted), two tackles for loss and a pass deflection.
