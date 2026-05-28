UCLA Baseball Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need To Know
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The UCLA Bruins enter the College World Series as the number one overall seed and are the perceived favorite to win the championship.
In the Los Angeles Regional, the Bruins will host Saint Mary’s, Virginia Tech, and Cal Poly, with a matchup against the Gaels on Friday. Before the game between the Bruins and the Gaels takes center stage, let's take a look at the starting pitching as well as the batting lineup in the opening weekend of the College World Series.
Pitching Rotation
UCLA has had one of the best pitching rotations in college baseball. Led by Logan Reddemann as the ace, he has gotten some help from others in the rotation, including Wylann Moss, Michael Barnett, and Angel Cervantes.
Reddemann has been out since April due to arm fatigue, which has put more of the starting pitching in the spotlight. Before going down with an injury, Reddemann was shutting down the Big Ten with a 2.87 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 59.2 innings pitched this season. Reddemann missed the Big Ten tournament, but the team is hopeful that he will be available for the College World Series.
With Reddemann out, the starting rotation has taken a hit in production, but has still played well enough to win the Big Ten Championship. With Reddemann hopeful to return, the pitching rotation is getting a much-needed boost and is once again a dangerous unit.
With the pitching unit getting healthier, it takes some of the pressure off of the bats as they wont need to score runs for every inning.
Batting Lineup
UCLA has been one of the best offenses in the country this season. While there have been lineup changes, no one has dropped in production, as the lineup has been dominant all season.
Although during the Big Ten Tournament the bats were quieter than usual during the early innings, when the Bruins needed to get on base and score, they did just that in the biggest moments, as they would win each game in the Big Ten Tournament with a walk-off and would win the program's first Big Ten title.
Led by the number one MLB Draft prospect Roch Cholowsky, he, along with Will Gasparino, Mulivai Levu, and Roman Martin, were all First Team All-Big Ten selections, with Cholowsky being named Big Ten Player of the Year for the second year in a row.
UCLA's bats are a well-rounded unit with power, speed, and contact hitting throughout the lineup. After seeing them in the Big Ten tournament, they might not miss a beat.
Batter
Position
Dean West
Left Field
Roch Cholowsky
Shortstop
Mulivai Levu
First Base
Roman Martin
Third Base
Payton Brennan
Right Field
Will Gasparino
Center Field
Cashel Dugger
Catcher
Dominic Cadiz
Designated Hitter
Aidan Aguayo
Second Base
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