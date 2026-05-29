UCLA Starting Pitchers and Lineup for Regional Game Against Saint Mary's

UCLA heads into the College World Series as the number one overall seed and will play its first game in the regional round against Saint Mary’s.

The Bruins have been ranked number one in the nation from the start of the season and have not been ranked any lower. With such a dominant season, the Bruins have faced some adversity as of late. In the Big Ten Tournament, the Bruins reached the championship game and emerged champions, but they needed three walk-off wins to get there.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

With the Big Ten Championship out of the way, UCLA has turned its attention to the Gaels, and John Savage has announced the starting pitcher for the regional matchup.

Wylan Moss Takes the Mound

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins pitcher Wylan Moss (18) pitches during the fifth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Ace pitcher Logan Reddemann has been out since late April due to arm fatigue, and the Bruins' pitching has definitely felt his absence. Luckily, one Bruin has stepped up in his absence and now has a golden opportunity to take advantage.

Sophomore Wylan Moss has been the number two pitcher for the Bruins all season behind Reddemann and will now be the new ace, getting the start on Friday.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Murray State Racers head coach Dan Skirka and UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage meet with umpires before the game at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

This season, Moss has led the team in ERA at 2.40, posted a 5-1 record, and maintained a 1.07 WHIP. Moss has also been great at striking batters out, ranking second on the team this season with 72 strikeouts and holding batters to a .196 batting average. With Moss getting the start, this is the perfect opportunity for him to establish himself on the biggest stage as a sophomore, so that he can be the ace for the Bruins after Reddemann is gone.

Projected Batting Order

Batter Position Dean West Left Field Roch Cholowsky Shortstop Mulivai Levu First Base Roman Martin Third base Payton Brennan Right Field Phoenix Call Center Field Cashel Duggar Catcher Dominic Cadiz Designated Hitter Aidan Aguayo Second Base

UCLA has one of the best offenses in college baseball, and while there have been lineup changes throughout the season, the lineup in the Big Ten Tournament has stayed the same.

Dean West, Roch Cholowsky, and Mulivai Levu would be the first three batters up to the plate for the Bruins, with Roman Martin hitting cleanup.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

After the first four batters, Savage has used his pinch hitters late in the game, and it has gone the Bruins' way as they have had clutch at-bats. Payton Brennan would be batting fifth for the Bruins, followed by Cashel Duggar, Dominic Cadiz, and Aidan Aguayo.

There is one name I didn't mention: Will Gasparino, who was ejected in the Big Ten Championship game against the Ducks. With the ejection, Gasparino will not be allowed to play in the first regional game, and Phoenix Call will take his spot in the lineup and in center field.

Even without Gasparino in the lineup, this is a well-balanced team, with both contact and power. The Bruins' offense will be dangerous for any team in the tournament.