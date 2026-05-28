Three Bruins To Watch in Regional Against Saint Mary's

UCLA is heading to the College World Series as the number one overall seed, having been the top team all season.

With such an amazing season, the Bruins cleaned up the Big Ten awards as Roch Cholowsky won his second straight Big Ten Player of the Year award, John Savage won coach of the year, and seven players on the roster, such as Roch Cholowsky, Will Gasparino, Mulivai Levu, Roman Martin, Logan Reddeman, Wylan Moss, and Easton Hawk, were named to First Team All-Big Ten.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

During the Big Ten Tournament, the Bruins struggled to come from behind and win on walk-offs. Against Purdue, the Bruins were able to win off a Mulivai Levu sac-fly, and against USC, Mulivai Levu was a hero again with a three-run home run walk-off. Then, in the championship game against Oregon, the Bruins and the Ducks went to extra innings, and the Bruins won on a hit by pitch, 3-2.

Now, the Bruins will face off against Saint Mary’s in the first round matchup of the College World Series. If the Bruins are going to come out of that matchup against St Mary’s with a win, three players are the key to the victory.

Roch Cholowsky

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins shortstop Roch Cholowsky (1) fields a ground ball against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Cholowsky is ranked as the number one college prospect in the upcoming MLB draft in July and has played like the number one player in the country all season. With a .329 batting average, 21 home runs, 72 hits, .662 slugging percentage, and .461 on-base percentage, it's no wonder Cholowsky won the Big Ten Player of the Year award for the second straight season.

However, in the Big Ten Tournament, Cholowsky wasn't as impactful at the plate, going 4-13 with zero RBIs in three games. Cholowsky is going to be the main player talked about for the Bruins and deservedly so, although he needs to be more impactful at the plate for the College World Series.

Mulivai Levu

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins first baseman Mulivai Levu (39) singles against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Levu was the hero for the Bruins for the Big Ten Tournament, as I mentioned before. Now heading into the college world series, the Bruins are going to need him to stay hot heading into the tournament.

Levu has also been one of the best first basemen in the country, winning the Rawlings Gold Glove award this season. With his bat staying hot and being an elite fielder, Levu is just as critical to the Bruins success as anyone on the roster.

Easton Hawk

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins pitcher Easton Hawk (27) throws against the Murray State Racers during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Hawk has been one of the best relief pitchers in college baseball this season and was the closer for the Bruins, finishing the year with 11 saves and adding three more in the Big Ten Tournament.

Saint Mary's has such a high-powered offense that when Hawk comes in to close out the game, he needs to step up and shut those bats down.