UCLA Successfully Lands 2027 4-Star Tight End

If one thing is certain, it is that UCLA has hit the West Coast hard since Bob Chesney was named head coach.

That strategy has already paid off. UCLA landed four-star tight end Zac Fares as part of its 2027 recruiting class. Fares is ranked No. 18 nationally at his position and No. 3 overall in Nevada, making this a massive win for the Bruins. UCLA's recruiting trail is heating up signficantly.

Who is Zach Fares?

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Zac Fares has Committed to UCLA, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 225 TE from Las Vegas, NV chose the Bruins over Texas, Cal, and Ohio State



“Dreams really do come true”⁰https://t.co/FNFmBs5z9k pic.twitter.com/zyWj2Vgnxe — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 11, 2026

UCLA had Fares on its radar even before Chesney took over. The Bruins extended an offer on May 7, 2025, and had an official visit scheduled for June 5. For him to commit this early is an encouraging sign for the program.

The only caveat is that Fares still has two visits scheduled — one with UNLV football on June 12 and another with Texas football on June 19. Both programs present strong competition, which could make things interesting moving forward. Still, for now, UCLA has secured an elite tight end.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Jack Pedersen (28) hangs on to the ball before he is forced out of bounds by Washington Huskies linebacker Xe'Ree Alexander (10) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As a junior at Arbor View, Fares recorded 38 receptions for 541 yards and seven touchdowns. During his sophomore season, he posted 35 catches for 614 yards and three touchdowns. His production shows clear development into a legitimate Division I talent.

UCLA Beat Out Elite Programs

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

An interesting angle to this commitment is the level of competition UCLA beat out. Fares held 43 offers, including from programs like Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State. Not only did UCLA beat other Big Ten schools , but it also beat elite SEC schools.

The fact that UCLA is competing — and winning — against programs of that caliber is a strong sign for the future. For a team coming off a sub-.500 season, this kind of recruiting momentum speaks volumes about where the program is headed. This could be first of many impactful recruitments coming.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney looks on during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

UCLA also added multiple tight ends through the transfer portal, including Josh Phifer, a three-star transfer from James Madison. By the time Fares is ready to take on a larger role, Phifer will likely be a senior, giving Fares valuable time to develop.