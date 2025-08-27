Bruins' Tempers Flare in Camp, Foster Loves It
After weeks of drilling, hitting and going to war against the same person at camp, it's natural that UCLA players' tempers are rising ahead of Saturday's season opener against Utah.
Is that a good thing, though? Bruins coach DeShaun Foster thinks so.
"I tell them all the time, like, you just got to get right to that edge and be able to turn around and come down," Foster said during Monday's media availability. "Push it right to the edge. But that's what competition does. They've had a lot of opportunity now that we're able to bring competition to certain positions and let guys compete, and that's when you get the chippy stuff happening.
"But, as long as people aren't taking it into the locker room, we're good to go. And none of that has spilled over into that."
Briuns players can look forward to hitting someone else when they take on Utah at the Rose Bowl at 8 p.m. PT on Saturday, a game that may define UCLA's season.
Why Utah is UCLA's Most Important Game
UCLA's season opener against Utah is, in my opinion, the perfect storm for setting the tone on a new season headlined by massive acquisitions and change. The Bruins are going to be underdogs against the Utes. What better way to announce you're here than starting the season off with a bang?
A win over Utah not only sets the precedent for UCLA football for the rest of the season, but it also gives the Bruins a head start on a pretty favorable first half of the season.
Walk with me. If UCLA defeats Utah to open the season, further confirming the type of team many expect the Bruins to be, there is a realistic path to a 6-1 start, with wins over UNLV, New Mexico and Northwestern in the next three games, a penciled-in loss to Penn State after that, and then favorable matchups against Michigan State and Maryland after that.
It all starts with Week 1.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.