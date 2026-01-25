These 3 Bruins Need to Step Up Sunday Against Northwestern

UCLA while entering this game as a significant favorite, they still need these Bruins to show up in a big way.

The Bruins have looked excellent this season, and by Monday, they could be the No. 2 team in the rankings after South Carolina's loss earlier this week. However, if they have a questionable game against Northwestern, they could be in some trouble. Here are three Bruins who can prevent this.

Gabriela Jaquez

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts after a 3-point basket during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

All-Gas Gabs. In the Bruins' last two games, she has scored more than 20 points while shooting 83% from the field. Gabriela Jaquez has been very spotty at times this season, something she could shed with a standout performance against Northwestern.

If Jaquez is able to put up 20-plus on high-volume efficent shooting, UCLA will win by a decent margin. All season, Gabriela Jaquez has moved the needle for the Bruins when she is hot. This cannot stop against a much weaker Northwestern squad.

Sienna Betts

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) heads down court as the bench celebrates after scoring a basket during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sienna Betts has been great lately, besides her six-point, 3-of-9 shooting night against Purdue the game prior. Betts really needs to prove that she deserves more minutes, and it starts with having a huge game against Northwestern. If she can shoot well, UCLA will be golden.

UCLA has blown out teams all season, and Northwestern could prove to be the next team to fall victim. In turn, this means that Sienna Betts could see substantial minutes in this one. If she can, she needs to make the most of it, and prove to Cori Close that she should be getting 20-plus minutes.

Gianna Kneepkens

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) handles the ball in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Like Sienna, Gianna Kneepkens did not have the best game during the Bruins' dismantling of Purdue. She is easily the Bruins' most effective shooter, and if she finds a high volume of shots, she can put this game out of reach, which will be necessary for the Bruins in this one.

Following the Purdue performance, Kneepkens will hopefully bounce-back in a big way against Purdue. She has all of the intangibles to be the main driver in a potential UCLA blow out, as her shooting has proven that this season. This should be a big Kneepkens game.

Dec 16, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With UCLA set to rise to No. 2 in the national rankings, the Bruins now need performances that justify that position. It starts with a statement win against Northwestern, one that will only happen if the players listed deliver strong, decisive performances.

