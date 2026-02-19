This UCLA Lineup Battle Gaining Steam After MSU Loss

The Bruins have now suffered two blowout losses in a row, albeit to two highly ranked teams in the country, but something needs to change before March if UCLA wants to get into the March Madness tournament.

While most of the things that must be changed will be fundamental and moral focused, one thing that ties directly to the roster is the starting five, namely Skyy Clark and Trent Perry.

This is because Perry had taken over for Clark when injured, but will be seeing much more time on the bench with his return; however, he played well in Clark's absence and could be what UCLA needs to get into March Madness.

So how has the battle been statistically between Clark and Perry in their most recent match against MSU ?

How Skyy Clark Performed Against MSU

With 21 minutes on the court Clark was able to find 12 points, zero rebounds, and zero assists.

It seemed as if everything was still a bit rusty after missing ten games, as even the points he scored came off of shooting percentages that were not like Clark.

He only made 2-6 of his three point attempts, which could be much worse, but for being one of the best three point shooters in the big ten that means he did not live up to his standards.

He did not have the best showing for retaining his starting position, and he also seemed to have another injury on the court, or at least take a hard enough fall to pull him out of the game.

How Trent Perry Performed Against MSU

Perry did not have the best night either, especially in shooting, as across 25 minutes of play he attained nine points, two assists, and two rebounds.

He also went 33.3% from beyond the arc, but made 28.6% of his total field goals compared to Clark's 45.5% on the night.

His redeeming factor was in his rebounds in assists, which were both struggling points, not just for Clark, but the whole team; though the numbers were still small.

Who Should Get The Starting Role Moving Forward?

Looking just at the game against MSU, it would be incredibly difficult to decide one as a starter over the other, simply because both Clark and Perry played very similarly on a night that was rough for the whole team.

Going forward, barring any more injuries, Clark will most likely continue to find more minutes on the court; however, there are many more reasons as to why Perry should take over, and someday soon he could find an opportunity.

