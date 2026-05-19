Three Bruins Who Must Step Up for College World Series

UCLA baseball is the best team in the country and enters the College World Series as the favorite to win the national championship, carrying +550 odds according to BetMGM.

Shortstop Roch Cholowsky has been one of the best players in college baseball all season and is projected to be the number one pick in the upcoming MLB Draft. Starting pitcher Logan Reddemann has been arguably the best pitcher in the country, posting an 8-0 record with a 2.87 ERA, 87 strikeouts, and just eight walks on the season, highlighted by an 18-strikeout performance earlier in the year.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

As the College World Series approaches, both Cholowsky and Reddemann will have targets on their backs, and the teams remaining in the bracket will gameplan specifically to neutralize them. That makes the contributions of the supporting cast more important than ever. Here are three players who need to step up for UCLA to win its first national championship since 2019.

Michael Barnett - Starting Pitcher

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins starting pitcher Michael Barnett (55) throws against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Reddemann has been dealing with arm fatigue and has missed the past two weeks of action for the Bruins. When he returns to the mound, there is no guarantee he will be fully healthy or operating at the level he was before the injury. That uncertainty puts added pressure on Barnett to carry a heavier load and be a reliable presence at the top of the rotation while the coaching staff works to get Reddemann back to full strength.

Barnett has been solid this season, going 6-0 across 14 appearances. The concern heading into the postseason is his strikeout numbers and his tendency to give up hard contact. He has recorded just 51 strikeouts against 27 walks on the year, and his 4.03 ERA comes with 27 earned runs allowed and a team-high nine home runs surrendered.

UCLA pitcher Michael Barnett throws against Oregon during the first inning at PK Park in Eugene April 19, 2025 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Against the lineups that remain in the College World Series bracket, those numbers will be tested. Barnett does not need to be Reddemann. He needs to be consistent, keep the ball in the park, and give UCLA a chance to win every time he takes the mound.

Payton Brennan - Outfield

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins center fielder Payton Brennan (11) catches a fly ball against the LSU Tigers during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Brennan has been one of the more frustrating stories of the UCLA season. The talent is undeniable, but the consistency at the plate has not been there, and the postseason is not the time for a player of his ability to continue underperforming.

On the season, Brennan is hitting .280 with a .483 slugging percentage and an .864 OPS. Those numbers suggest a capable hitter, but the strikeout total tells a more complicated story. Brennan has struck out 55 times compared to just 58 hits on the year, a ratio that reflects an approach at the plate that has been too aggressive and not selective enough.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins center fielder Payton Brennan (11) hits a RBI single against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

He has added nine home runs, which shows the power potential is real, but for UCLA to maximize that potential in the postseason, Brennan needs to be more disciplined, work deeper into counts, and make opposing pitchers earn their outs.

Cashel Dugger - Catcher

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins catcher Cashel Dugger (40) signals after hitting a double against the Murray State Racers during the second inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Dugger is one of the better catchers in college baseball and brings elite value behind the plate, particularly in game management, pitch framing, and controlling the running game. The issue heading into the College World Series is that his offensive production has not matched his defensive reputation.

On the season, Dugger is hitting .279 with a .406 slugging percentage and an .819 OPS. He has collected just 46 hits and four home runs while striking out 31 times. For a lineup that relies heavily on Cholowsky and a handful of other contributors to carry the offensive load, UCLA cannot afford to have a regular starter be a liability at the plate in the postseason.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Murray State Racers center fielder Jonathan Hogart (15) avoids the tag from UCLA Bruins catcher Cashel Dugger (40) to score during the fifth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Dugger does not need to transform into an offensive force overnight, but timely hitting, better plate discipline, and consistent on-base ability would go a long way toward making the Bruins' lineup more difficult to navigate from top to bottom.