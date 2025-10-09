'Why Not Me?': UCLA's Skipper Details Fearless Coaching Approach
Tim Skipper fears no one.
Whether it's a mere mortal, or a behemoth like the No. 7 team in the nation, the UCLA Bruins' interim head coach is going to attack the opposition with the same mindset that guided him, an undersized mike linebacker, to a lengthy college football playing and coaching career.
"I've been undersized, underdog, whatever you want to call it, my whole entire life," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "I played middle linebacker and I'm only like 5-8, 5-9, or whatever, and tackled some of the bets backs that ever played the game. LaDainian Tomlinson, DeShaun Foster, it can go on, and on, and on.
"I came to the realization when I got out of high school that we're all breathing the same air, so why not me? That's basically where it all comes from. I can't be afraid of somebody that's breathing the same air as me. They need water just like I do. I just try to outwork people. That's how I was as a player and that's how I am as a coach."
This mindset anchored a two-week turnaround in Westwood. What was once likely going to be a lost season turned into a potentially impressive turnaround alongside new offensive play-caller Jerry Neuheisel.
It's got to beg the question: Is Skipper worthy of another promotion?
Tim Skipper A Potential UCLA Coaching Candidate?
Three weeks after the dismissal of second-year head coach DeShaun Foster, some of college football's biggest and fastest-rising names have been linked to the polarizing UCLA Bruins coaching vacancy.
Between established names like Curt Cignetti, Mike Gundy and even Nick Saban, and some of the hottest risers like G.J. Kinne, Kenny Dillingham and Alex Golesh, perhaps one name is being overlooked in the program's most important hire to date -- interim head coach Tim Skipper.
Fresh off leading the Bruins to a stunning win over No. 7 Penn State on Saturday -- one of the program's most memorable wins -- Skipper inspired belief in the UCLA locker room that otherwise would've been impossible to discover.
Skipper has been an interim coach in each of the last three seasons, starting in 2023 when he led Fresno State to a bowl game win. In 2024, he led the Bulldogs to another bowl game and finished with a 6-7 record.
Fast-forward to his second game as UCLA's interim, the longtime assistant led the Bruins to one of the biggest wins of the college football season.
