Tim Skipper Provides UCLA Injury Updates on Crucial Offensive Players
Despite the trashing the UCLA Bruins suffered at the hands of the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers this weekend, Tim Skipper's guys made it out mostly unscathed.
It was going into the game where the Bruins had injury problems, and the UCLA interim coach gave updates on two key offensive players who missed the 56-6 loss in Bloomington on Saturday -- sparkplug running back Anthony Woods and connecting offensive lineman Eugene Brooks.
Woods has been dealing with an leg injury for the better part of the last two weeks, stemming from the Bruins' win against Michigan State and reaggravating it against Maryland. Brooks suffered an injury during practice leading up to the Indiana matchup.
"Yeah, so, Eugene got hurt towards the end and then, unfortunately, we weren't able to clear him for the game," Skipper said during Monday's media availability. "So he couldn't play. And then Woods didn't travel. So, big week for those guys just getting healthy, getting back right, doing all the rehab, doing everything they need to do to be able to help us once we get ready for game week next week."
Woods was UCLA's leading running back through its first half of the season, posting 221 ground yards on 44 carries without seeing the end zone. Coming in as the Bruins' third-string running back, Woods made an immediate impact in their opening-week loss to Utah, and was since given more carries.
The Bruins' offensive line looked drastically different without Brooks' production. Nico Iamaleava was sacked three times and pressured even more. UCLA also struggled mightily to get the run game going, which had been a staple of its last two games.
Moving Forward Amid Offensive Woes
Redshirt senior running backs Jalen Berger and Anthony Frias II were the stories against Michigan State and Maryland, respectively.
Berger erupted for three total touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) and 112 total yards on 12 carries and three receptions against the Spartans. Frias broke out for 97 rushing yards and a touchdown on four rushes against the Terps.
UCLA's offense has quietly fallen off a cliff since dropping 42 and 38 on Penn State and MSU. The Bruins are averaging just 11.5 points per game in their last two games and, without a run game being established against the No. 2 Hoosiers, the result was all six of their points coming via field goals.
The Bruins are a far cry from where they were for two week offensively since Jerry Neuheisel assumed play calling duties. If UCLA wants any shot at ousting Nebraska, the offense must take back its dynamic shape.
