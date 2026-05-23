A Cal Commit Is on UCLA Football's Radar and Here Is What It Means

Bob Chesney has been off to a red-hot start in recruiting the 2027 high school class, before even coaching in his first game as the UCLA head coach.

UCLA currently has the 12th-ranked recruiting class for 2027, with 19 total commits, including nine four-star players and 10 three-star players. Chesney has rebuilt this program for next year, primarily through the transfer portal, and was able to bring in the 65th-ranked class for 2026.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For Chesney to bring in one of the better recruiting classes for 2027 is very impressive,o even though he hasn't coached a game yet.

While Chesney has missed out on a few recruits in the 2027 class, he hasn't stopped his pursuit of some players. Recently, UCLA has been in touch with current Cal commit Myles Baker as he tries to set up an official visit with the Bruins.

What Getting Baker on Campus Means for Chesney

Battle for Baker: Cal commit Myles Baker starts scheduling other official visits.



The latest: https://t.co/8dkvs517tR pic.twitter.com/3KoosabFLV — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) May 22, 2026

Chesney has not stopped recruiting Baker even when he verbally committed to the Golden Bears back in late March. If Chesney were able to flip one of the best players in California and take him from another in-state school, that would be huge for the program moving forward. Baker is ranked 210th among the 2027 class, 19th among safeties, and 19th in California.

All of the recruits who have committed to UCLA were never committed to their previous school and flipped to UCLA. Chesney now has a golden opportunity to do something he has yet to do as the UCLA head coach and “steal” a prospect. This would show how well Chesney has turned the program and the overall culture in Westwood around.

Myles Baker as a Prospect

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Baker is a very smart safety prospect coming out of high school who is very good at covering the boundary of the field. Baker has good size, as he’s listed at 6-1 and 200 pounds, and also has longer arms, which help him in coverage.

On the field, Baker takes sharp angles as a run defender and is quick and fast enough to cover the edge and prevent the back from getting on the outside. Reads with his eyes and is quick to transition as a zone defender.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overall, Baker projects as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level. He plays football cleanly, and has the size and instincts to develop into a reliable starter as his game matures.

For a UCLA program rebuilding its secondary from the ground up, a player with his profile and his football intelligence is exactly the kind of addition that pays long-term dividends.