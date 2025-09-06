UCLA's Top 3 Offensive Players to Watch vs. UNLV
UCLA's momentous offseason was extinguished after a 43-10 dud against Utah in Week 1. The good news? It's only up from here for the Bruins.
A staple of DeShaun Foster's first season as head coach in Westwood was his ability to maintain the locker room. His power reigns supreme as he and his Bruins are amped to make a statement against UNLV on Saturday.
One of the biggest issues in their loss to Utah was offensive execution. In light of that, let's take a look at which offensive players will be integral in UCLA's clash against the Rebels in Las Vegas.
1. Nico Iamaleava, QB
You've heard it all week about UCLA's signal-caller. He had a bad Bruins debut, which makes him the most important player on Saturday.
You expect a quarterback of his talent to step up after a brutal outing. Against a Rebels defense that often leaves much to be desired, the former five-star quarterback seemingly needs to win back over the hearts of many Bruins fans with a solid outing.
“Everything we want is still ahead of us," Iamaleava said following the Utah loss. "It’s week one and our mindset is shifted to our opponent in week two. We have to go out there and dominate, execute at a high level like our coaches are putting us in a position to do.”
2. Anthony Woods, RB
Woods was one of, if not UCLA's only bright spot coming out of the Week 1 blunder. He was responsible for the Bruins' lone touchdown, a 19-yard pass from Iamaleava where he powered his way through a defender and over the end zone line.
The transfer running back comes to this list not only because he's reeling from a good week -- he finished with just 13 yards on three carries, but each of them stood out -- but because the Bruins' ground game was abysmal against the Utes.
So much so that Foster keyed in on them during practice, according to OC Register reporter Benjamin Royer.
"He was showing us our pass pro," Woods said. "Giving us some more technique for our pass pro, so we could pick it up better. I've learned a lot. I learned, being a football player, just the game. Showing us the game. Showing us what we can improve on."
3. Jaivian Thomas, RB
We're staying in the backfield for our final Bruins impact player. A lot stood out in UCLA's loss to Utah. But, you asked me, their inability to establish the ground game led to the Bruins' ultimate offensive demise.
Thomas isn't only going into Week 2 looking to recoup from a seven-carry, 17-yard outing, but will also be contesting UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas in the unofficial Battle of the Jets, as the two share the 'Jet' Thomas nickname.
UNLV's 'Jet' opened the Rebels' season with 147 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries against FCS Idaho State in their 38-31 Week 0 win. Against Sam Houston on Saturday, Thomas ran for 65 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
"They got a 'Jet' Thomas also," Foster said duringWednesday's media availability. "It's the battle of 'Will the real Jet Thomas stand up.' But, he's a good back. He's ran hard. Think he's averaging above eight yards a carry."
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.