UCLA's Top 3 Offensive Players to Watch vs. Utah
The UCLA Bruins' long-anticipated season opener against the Utah Utes is officially upon us.
DeShaun Foster hopes to start a turnaround season in Westwood, and it started during the offseason when he bolstered UCLA's roster through the transfer portal.
The Bruins' offense was completely revamped, what with the additions of Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava and Indiana offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri.
That being said, let's take a look at three Bruins on the offense who are primed to have an impact in Week 1 against Utah.
1. Nico Iamaleava, QB
What more is there left to say about Iamaleava? He is the main topic of discussion ahead of UCLA's season and was the No. 1 overall transfer in the portal season. He led Tennessee to the CFP and threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in his redshirt freshman season.
The Long Beach native couldn't contain his excitement at the prospect of playing at home in front of his family. However, the Utah defense is among the best in the nation and will be Iamaleava's first big test as a Bruin.
"They fly around, man. They fly around," Iamaleava saidduring Wednesday's media availability. "Very disciplined defense. They've had that great defense for I don't know how long. These past couple years, I've always heard about Utah being a great defense. So, I can't wait for the challenge and I'm ready to go."
2. Jaivian Thomas, RB
Thomas comes to UCLA by way of Cal and will be making an immediate impact as UCLA's projected starting running back. He was the No. 11 running back in the transfer portal and had a formidable year with Cal, finishing with seven touchdowns and 626 yards on 100 attempts.
The Bruins' rushing attack was all but non-existent last season. Surprisingly enough, with DeShaun Foster being a former running back himself.
So what did he do? Get Sunseri some talent in the backfield. Thomas and Berger are projected to be a duo-threat in the backfield, but are backed by solid depth.
"This is probably the most depth that we've had," Foster said duringMonday's media availability. "I think I can go about four deep and still feel comfortable about what's going on. And that's no knock to the other guys; some of those other guys just don't have experience, but they can also go. So, this is probably one of our deepest running back rooms that we've had in a few years."
3. Kwazi Gilmer, WR
Gilmer is returning from a promising true freshman season and will be one of the Bruins' most important wideouts this season, especially following the departures of Logan Loya and J.Michael Sturdivant. He finished last season with 31 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.
The Sophomore has his eye set high this season. As one of Iamaleava's main targets this season, he wants to be known as one of, if not the, best receivers in the country.
"I want to go win the Biletnikoff," Gilmer said early in fall camp. "So, I'm coming for all the receivers out there. Shoot, my freshman year, I just wanted to get my foot in the water. Now that I got it, it's over, so we're going to see how this season is."
