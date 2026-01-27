Here's UCLA's Most Underrated Transfer
After the transfer portal has cleared, there is one player who might prove to be the most impactful Bruin in 2026.
The Bruins are starting to look scary, especially when all things are considered. With Nico Iamaleava coming back, Bob Chesney bringing in a College Football Playoff-caliber staff, and a plethora of high-impact recruits, the sky might not even be the limit for UCLA. But there is one player who will change everything.
The Most Impactful Transfer
Leland Smith, by far, could be the most impactful Bruin next season, right alongside Wayne Knight, a game-changer in himself. However, what makes Leland Smith so dangerous is his 6-foot-4, 215lb frame, which is a matchup nightmare for any team in the nation.
He is also coming in with some serious speed. Smith reportedly ran a 4.3 40-yard dash. With that frame and that speed, Leland Smith could easily be UCLA's most imposing offensive threat, behind aforementioned Wayne Knight.
And while Leland Smith was not the best receiver on a bad San Jose State team last season, he showed flashes that proves he will make the jump with UCLA. With the Spartans he had 43 catches on 688 yards, and three touchdowns, with a 16.0 yard average on catches.
Where He Will Be Impactful
His 16.0 yards per catch give fans a glimpse of what Smith brings to the table. For UCLA, he will play as a dynamic deep-threat who will be able to stretch the field in more ways than one. What separates him from four-star transfer speedster Aidan Mizell is his ability to consistently make contested catches.
This is not a jab at Mizell, as his impact will be felt just as much as Smith's at times, but Smith has all the tools to be a threat everywhere on the field. The red zone, for example, is a place where Smith has an edge, as again his 6-foot-4 frame will give him a noticeable advantage.
Nico Iamaleava was itching to hit a long ball all season. While he was able to hit on a few here and there. Smith provides a reliable deep threat who again has the physicals to make Iamaleava look good. Even when balls are thrown in a blanket or even double coverage.
The Bruins' offense is getting very scary, and Leland Smith is a massive part of that. It will be interesting to see what offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy will be able to do with the amount of talent he has next season.
