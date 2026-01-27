Here's UCLA's Most Underrated Transfer

After the transfer portal has cleared, there is one player who might prove to be the most impactful Bruin in 2026.

The Bruins are starting to look scary, especially when all things are considered. With Nico Iamaleava coming back, Bob Chesney bringing in a College Football Playoff-caliber staff, and a plethora of high-impact recruits, the sky might not even be the limit for UCLA. But there is one player who will change everything.

The Most Impactful Transfer

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for the first down after the catch against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Devyn King (24) during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Leland Smith , by far, could be the most impactful Bruin next season, right alongside Wayne Knight, a game-changer in himself. However, what makes Leland Smith so dangerous is his 6-foot-4, 215lb frame, which is a matchup nightmare for any team in the nation.

He is also coming in with some serious speed. Smith reportedly ran a 4.3 40-yard dash. With that frame and that speed, Leland Smith could easily be UCLA's most imposing offensive threat, behind aforementioned Wayne Knight .

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) attempts to hurdle Hawaii Rainbow Wahine linebacker Jalen Smith (3) for a first down during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

And while Leland Smith was not the best receiver on a bad San Jose State team last season, he showed flashes that proves he will make the jump with UCLA. With the Spartans he had 43 catches on 688 yards, and three touchdowns, with a 16.0 yard average on catches.

Where He Will Be Impactful

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Leland Smith (1) runs for a first down against Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defensive back Elijah Palmer (4) during the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

His 16.0 yards per catch give fans a glimpse of what Smith brings to the table. For UCLA, he will play as a dynamic deep-threat who will be able to stretch the field in more ways than one. What separates him from four-star transfer speedster Aidan Mizell is his ability to consistently make contested catches.

This is not a jab at Mizell, as his impact will be felt just as much as Smith's at times, but Smith has all the tools to be a threat everywhere on the field. The red zone, for example, is a place where Smith has an edge, as again his 6-foot-4 frame will give him a noticeable advantage.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nico Iamaleava was itching to hit a long ball all season. While he was able to hit on a few here and there. Smith provides a reliable deep threat who again has the physicals to make Iamaleava look good. Even when balls are thrown in a blanket or even double coverage.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins' offense is getting very scary, and Leland Smith is a massive part of that. It will be interesting to see what offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy will be able to do with the amount of talent he has next season.

