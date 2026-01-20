Breaking Down UCLA's WR Room, Part 2

Taking a look at the high-impact WRs, UCLA was able to land in the portal.

There is no question that UCLA was able to hit big in the transfer porta l ahead of Bob Chesney's inaugural season. However, there is one position group that has completely transformed, that group being the wide receivers. Here are three new additions who could make a massive impact.

Brian Rowe Jr | South Carolina

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) celebrates with team mates against the Missouri Tigers after scoring during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

After playing his freshman season at South Carolina, Brian Rowe Jr is on his way to Westwood. While not as proven as the other receivers UCLA was able to grab in the portal, Rowe Jr has a very large upside. Entering just his second season, Rowe Jr could be a great long-term player.

Rowe Jr. arrived as a four-star recruit and still embodies untapped potential. As a freshman, he caught 19 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, flashing legit track speed at 6-foot, 170 pounds. Overall, a strong pickup for the blue and gold.

Semaj Morgan | Michigan

Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) warms up ahead of the Purdue game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Semaj Morgan, like Rowe Jr., was a very underrated transfer. While his stats from his time at Michigan don't necessarily pop out, he has still proven to be a very reliable target. In his final season as a Wolverine, he put up 20 catches for 223 yards and one touchdown with an 11.1 average

Morgan offers a slot receiver skill set and will most likely compete with Mikey Matthews for that role. As a fan, you should expect a lot of his production to come in during third and fourth down situations, as Morgan has proved time and time again to be a very good player in that area.

Marcus Harris | Washington

Marcus Harris visits UCLA | @marthagreatest on X

To round off this year's receiving class is Marcus Harris, another Big Ten transfer. Like Brian Rowe Jr, Marcus Harris is very young and could prove to be the future of UCLA's offense after this season. Harris was only able to find the field once last season after redshirting at Washington.

It can be assumed that Harris won't see the field that much this season, but if he is able to develop behind some of the other players we have mentioned, Harris could be a massive threat in 2027. Coming from Mater Dei, it is undeniable that he has talent.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What makes this group of UCLA receivers so different from the first group is their upside as players. While they might not see the field much in 2026, they will play a huge part in maintaining UCLA's success in 2027 and beyond.

