The UCLA Bruins' football and basketball programs have both been among the best in their fields this season.

With that in mind, here are five things UCLA supporters should be thankful for as we head into Thanksgiving.

Bob Chesney

Entering the 2026-27 college football season, the Bruins were a complete afterthought. The roster had several question marks on both sides of the ball, while Chesney was entering his first year in charge of the program. In fact, the questions only grew when starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava suffered a season-ending injury against Oregon in October. Ty Dieffenbach would take over as the starter from that point forward.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) and head coach Bob Chesney celebrate the victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite all of that, the 49-year-old head coach has this team on the doorstep of qualifying for the College Football Playoff. Those aspirations have taken a hit after losing to Michigan and Dieffenbach potentially missing the season finale against USC. Nevertheless, nobody expected the Bruins to be remotely close to this position. Chesney was the first head coach in program history to win his opening 10 games.

Nikola Kusturica

The 17-year-old overseas phenom has transformed UCLA and exponentially raised the ceiling for Mick Cronin's team this season. Kusturica plays well beyond his years, as noted by his coach throughout the early stretch of the season.

Across six games, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound guard-forward is averaging 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 55.2% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range. Kusturica elevates the players around him, creating opportunities in transition, while contributing on the boards. UCLA has quickly emerged as a legitimate Final Four contender, and Kusturica is a major reason.

UCLA Football: Defense

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Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) and defensive back Derrick Barksdale (32) celebrate after stopping the Illinois Fighting Illini offense on third down during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins' defense has been at the epicenter of the team's success this season with the aforementioned quarterback question marks. We've seen several times this season, especially in the last two games, that UCLA's offense struggles to move the ball. However, the defense has kept the team afloat and is the primary reason why the Bruins carry a 10-1 record into the final week of the regular season.

This unit leads the country in takeaways and interceptions. Teams typically have immense success when the defense provides extra opportunities for the offense. Who knows how many wins the Bruins have without their defense.

Mick Cronin

Coaching is monumental, but coaches can struggle to succeed without the proper personnel. That was certainly the case last season, as the Bruins were underwhelming on defense. That isn't the case this season, and it shows, as UCLA is one of the best defensive teams in the country. Through six games, the Bruins are allowing 60 points per contest.

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half against the North Florida Ospreys at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That has translated to UCLA jumping out to a 6-0 record for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign. For the first time in his eight-year tenure, Cronin has a championship-caliber cast, and he's shown what he’s capable of with a star-studded roster at his disposal.

Ty Dieffenbach

As much as Dieffenbach has struggled over the last two games, he deserves credit for UCLA's path this season. Being thrust into the starting quarterback position can be intimidating, but Dieffenbach hasn't wavered in the opportunity.

His status for Saturday remains up in the air after suffering a hip injury against Michigan. Dieffenbach's brief absences in the last two weeks have highlighted his importance to the Bruins' offense.