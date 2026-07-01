UCLA's Top Offensive Football Players Since 2010

UCLA has had plenty of talented football players come through its program, despite the recent downturn in competitiveness over the last couple of seasons.

In the years prior to that point, the Bruins were actually a decent football team in the PAC-12, with many players reaching the NFL. Here are a few of the best at each offensive position during that time.

Quarterback: Brett Hundley

Jan 2, 2015; San Antonio, TX, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Brett Hundley (17) scores on a 28-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2015 Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Many would expect eventual top-10 NFL pick Josh Rosen to be listed here over a fifth-rounder, but Hundley's overall skill set and a few accomplishments gave him some separation. He was a three-year starter for the Bruins and threw for over 3,000 yards and at least 20 touchdowns each season, something Rosen can't claim.

Hundley was also a bigger running threat, amassing 1,747 yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground during his collegiate career, while placing third on the Bruins' all-time passing yards list behind Cade McNown and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who both had more seasons as the UCLA starting quarterback.

Running Back: Zach Charbonnet

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu (49) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

There have been a few good running backs come through the UCLA program since 2010, including the Bruins' all-time leading rusher Jonathan Franklin. However, Franklin spent four years in Westwood, while Charbonnet had a similar impact in only two years with the team and probably would have had a chance to break the record if he had spent more time at UCLA.

Charbonnet went over 1,000 yards in both his seasons as a Bruin with 27 rushing touchdowns, becoming a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, much earlier than Franklin was picked 10 years earlier.

Wide Receiver: Jordan Payton

Sep 19, 2015; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Jordan Payton (9) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at the Rose Bowl. Ucla won 24-23.Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Payton might not be a household name for average college football fans, but he finished his career with the third-most receiving yards and most receptions in program history. His best years came in 2014 and 2015. He had over 65 catches and more than 900 yards in each of those seasons, including 1,106 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.

Tight End: Joseph Fauria

Fauria is an NFL legacy who inexplicably went undrafted after three years at UCLA. He really burst onto the scene during the 2011 and 2012 seasons, catching 85 passes for 1,118 yards and 18 touchdowns over that two-year period. There were other tight ends who were more complete players, but Fauria was such a mismatch as a receiving threat that couldn't really be beat.

December 27, 2012; San Diego, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Joseph Fauria (8) celebrates after scoring during the second quarter against the Baylor Bears in the Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Only JJ Stokes, Marcedes Lewis, and Brian Poli-Dixon have more career touchdown receptions at UCLA, and they all played at least four seasons for the program, with three years of being primary targets. Imagine if Fauria had gotten just one more shot to do the same.

Offensive Line: Kolton Miller

Sean Rhyan, Scott Quessenberry, and Andre James are among others who have cases to be made here, but we're going to give Miller the nod. The offensive tackle was a massive player for the Bruins, both in size at 6-foot-8 and 310 lbs and in his demeanor and accomplishments on the field.

Dec 26, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Kolton Miller (77) against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2017 Cactus Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miller started at both left and right tackle for the Bruins during his career, displaying the versatility that eventually enticed the Raiders to select him in the first round of the NFL Draft. While he struggled with injuries, he finally had a healthy season in 2017, starting 13 games, and was rewarded with a Second Team All-PAC-12 selection as the Bruins finished the year with the conference's third-best offense.