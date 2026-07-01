UCLA's Top Offensive Football Players Since 2010
In this story:
UCLA has had plenty of talented football players come through its program, despite the recent downturn in competitiveness over the last couple of seasons.
In the years prior to that point, the Bruins were actually a decent football team in the PAC-12, with many players reaching the NFL. Here are a few of the best at each offensive position during that time.
Quarterback: Brett Hundley
Many would expect eventual top-10 NFL pick Josh Rosen to be listed here over a fifth-rounder, but Hundley's overall skill set and a few accomplishments gave him some separation. He was a three-year starter for the Bruins and threw for over 3,000 yards and at least 20 touchdowns each season, something Rosen can't claim.
Hundley was also a bigger running threat, amassing 1,747 yards and 30 touchdowns on the ground during his collegiate career, while placing third on the Bruins' all-time passing yards list behind Cade McNown and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who both had more seasons as the UCLA starting quarterback.
Running Back: Zach Charbonnet
There have been a few good running backs come through the UCLA program since 2010, including the Bruins' all-time leading rusher Jonathan Franklin. However, Franklin spent four years in Westwood, while Charbonnet had a similar impact in only two years with the team and probably would have had a chance to break the record if he had spent more time at UCLA.
Charbonnet went over 1,000 yards in both his seasons as a Bruin with 27 rushing touchdowns, becoming a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, much earlier than Franklin was picked 10 years earlier.
Wide Receiver: Jordan Payton
Payton might not be a household name for average college football fans, but he finished his career with the third-most receiving yards and most receptions in program history. His best years came in 2014 and 2015. He had over 65 catches and more than 900 yards in each of those seasons, including 1,106 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.
Tight End: Joseph Fauria
Fauria is an NFL legacy who inexplicably went undrafted after three years at UCLA. He really burst onto the scene during the 2011 and 2012 seasons, catching 85 passes for 1,118 yards and 18 touchdowns over that two-year period. There were other tight ends who were more complete players, but Fauria was such a mismatch as a receiving threat that couldn't really be beat.
Only JJ Stokes, Marcedes Lewis, and Brian Poli-Dixon have more career touchdown receptions at UCLA, and they all played at least four seasons for the program, with three years of being primary targets. Imagine if Fauria had gotten just one more shot to do the same.
Offensive Line: Kolton Miller
Sean Rhyan, Scott Quessenberry, and Andre James are among others who have cases to be made here, but we're going to give Miller the nod. The offensive tackle was a massive player for the Bruins, both in size at 6-foot-8 and 310 lbs and in his demeanor and accomplishments on the field.
Miller started at both left and right tackle for the Bruins during his career, displaying the versatility that eventually enticed the Raiders to select him in the first round of the NFL Draft. While he struggled with injuries, he finally had a healthy season in 2017, starting 13 games, and was rewarded with a Second Team All-PAC-12 selection as the Bruins finished the year with the conference's third-best offense.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.