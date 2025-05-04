Seahawks Have Given UCLA's Zach Charbonnet Every Tool to Succeed
The future for former UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet in Seattle is unclear, as the team still has Kenneth Walker III on the roster and just added Miami running back Damien Martinez in the NFL Draft.
Charbonnet is likely playing for his NFL future as the Bruin enters his third year in the NFL and is set to be a free agent after the 2026 season.
However, the Seahawks have also equipped their offense with several talented pieces, including interior offensive lineman Grey Zabel and Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo.
While they have Sam Darnold as their current QB1, the Seahawks also drafted Alabama dual-threat QB Jalen Milroe. Considering Milroe's abilities as a runner, Charbonnet could be on the verge of helping him break out and as a result, establishing himself more in the offense.
"The way [the New Orleans Saints] used [Taysom Hill] was more in a tight end-fullback hybrid role, sometimes taking snaps; Jalen is a quarterback through and through," Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said last Saturday.
"He's going to be trained to play quarterback for us. When he's in there, he's going to be playing quarterback. But the athleticism is going to come to life when he's on the field."
"We don't use patience a lot around here," Macdonald said the day before. "There's always going to be an urgency in how we're developing our players, how we're training them. Jalen is going to be right there with everybody else."
The Seahawks doubled down on their commitment to Milroe by trading away backup quarterback Sam Howell. Milroe joins Darnold and Drew Lock in the Seahawks quarterback room.
If Macdonald's words are true and the Seahawks are not going to express patience with Milroe, that likely alludes to the team creating special packages for Milroe, packages with a limited playbook to emphasize his strengths.
His strengths are running the football, using RPO, and play action. What helps open up the RPO and play action? A bruising running back softening the interior of the defense.
Expect both Walker and Charbonnet to be used with Milroe to confuse defenders, making them hesitate on their attack.
If the Seahawks use Milroe well as a rookie, they have an out with Darnold's contract after one year and could make Milroe the full-time starter. If Milroe is the starter, the Seahawks aren't going to give him a new offense; they're just going to build off an established foundation, a foundation potentially cemented through Charbonnet's play.
If that happens and Charbonnet was part of that move, that would likely lead to higher usage for the former Bruin in 2026, a contract year.
