3 Underrated Offensive Players for UCLA Football

UCLA has a much better football roster than it has had over recent seasons, and much of that is due to a relentless pursuit in the transfer portal.

The new coaching staff's approach has strengthened the team in areas where it previously lacked the talent and drive to compete in the Big Ten, pushing some of the previous starters and major contributors down the depth chart.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; The UCLA Bruins logo on the video board at the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With these new stars coming in, here are a few Bruins' offensive players who may be overlooked going into the 2026 season.

RB Anthony Woods

The addition of former James Madison standout running back Wayne Knight could be great for the Bruins. Knight was one of the top running backs in the country last season and will probably be the starter for UCLA. That pushes a couple of former spot starters into pivotal backup jobs.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Woods is one of those backs. It's rare that a backup running back has over 2,000 career rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, but that's exactly the situation in which Woods finds himself. He was an FCS All-American and two-time All-Big Sky Conference player at Idaho before transferring to Utah. Yet he never saw the field for the Utes and only collected 294 yards for UCLA last season. The potential is there, but he'll remain overlooked until he hits his stride at the Power Four level.

RB Jaivian Thomas

Thomas is the other extremely capable and possibly starter-caliber running back now being overlooked at UCLA. He's a couple of years removed from his most productive season (626 yards and seven touchdowns on just 100 carries for Cal in 2024), but still has over 1,00 yards for his career.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Jaivian Thomas (21) runs the ball in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

That gives UCLA three running backs to surpass that mark. Unlike Woods, Thomas has an established record of success at the Power 4 level, suggesting he can replicate it under the right circumstances. But the question remains: Does UCLA now have the right circumstances in its program?

WR Brian Rowe Jr.

UCLA brought in a steady group of high-performing wide receivers through the transfer portal to kick-start its offense, and most get more attention than Rowe has so far. However, it's not unexpected. The majority of the new group has a longer track record at the college level and has displayed more sustainable playmaking abilities.

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) catches a pass for a touchdown as Missouri Tigers cornerback Drey Norwood (12) looks on during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

As a younger player, Rowe Jr. might not get the same opportunities as the other transfers this season, but he can be a huge part of the future. He stepped up as a freshman at South Carolina last season, with some of his best games coming against some of the best teams in the SEC, and he's the next man up for the Bruins going forward.