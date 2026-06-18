3 Underrated Offensive Players for UCLA Football
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UCLA has a much better football roster than it has had over recent seasons, and much of that is due to a relentless pursuit in the transfer portal.
The new coaching staff's approach has strengthened the team in areas where it previously lacked the talent and drive to compete in the Big Ten, pushing some of the previous starters and major contributors down the depth chart.
With these new stars coming in, here are a few Bruins' offensive players who may be overlooked going into the 2026 season.
RB Anthony Woods
The addition of former James Madison standout running back Wayne Knight could be great for the Bruins. Knight was one of the top running backs in the country last season and will probably be the starter for UCLA. That pushes a couple of former spot starters into pivotal backup jobs.
Woods is one of those backs. It's rare that a backup running back has over 2,000 career rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, but that's exactly the situation in which Woods finds himself. He was an FCS All-American and two-time All-Big Sky Conference player at Idaho before transferring to Utah. Yet he never saw the field for the Utes and only collected 294 yards for UCLA last season. The potential is there, but he'll remain overlooked until he hits his stride at the Power Four level.
RB Jaivian Thomas
Thomas is the other extremely capable and possibly starter-caliber running back now being overlooked at UCLA. He's a couple of years removed from his most productive season (626 yards and seven touchdowns on just 100 carries for Cal in 2024), but still has over 1,00 yards for his career.
That gives UCLA three running backs to surpass that mark. Unlike Woods, Thomas has an established record of success at the Power 4 level, suggesting he can replicate it under the right circumstances. But the question remains: Does UCLA now have the right circumstances in its program?
WR Brian Rowe Jr.
UCLA brought in a steady group of high-performing wide receivers through the transfer portal to kick-start its offense, and most get more attention than Rowe has so far. However, it's not unexpected. The majority of the new group has a longer track record at the college level and has displayed more sustainable playmaking abilities.
As a younger player, Rowe Jr. might not get the same opportunities as the other transfers this season, but he can be a huge part of the future. He stepped up as a freshman at South Carolina last season, with some of his best games coming against some of the best teams in the SEC, and he's the next man up for the Bruins going forward.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.