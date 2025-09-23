UCLA Pitcher Ranked Among Top Transfers in 2025
The UCLA Bruins baseball squad made an improbable run to the 2025 College World Series, and head coach John savage isn't slowing down this offseason.
Of the plethora of transfer additions Savage orchestrated to bolster what will likely be the No. 1 in college baseball next season, one name sticks out, according to D1 Baseball -- junior right-handed pitcher Logan Reddemann.
Reddemann, a San Diego transfer, was ranked No. 3 on D1 Baseball's '2025 Transfer Portal Top 50 Pitchers' ranking.
Here's what UCLA Athletics had to say about Reddemann in a statement announcing the four of Savage's additions:
"Reddemann appeared in 26 games over two seasons at San Diego, compiling a 10-5 record with a 3.20 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 131.1 innings pitched. He was named to the NCBWA Freshman All-American Second Team in 2024 and earned WCC Pitcher of the Week honors three times. In 2025, he posted a 2.29 ERA across 11 appearances, including standout performances against Oregon State (Mar. 8) and Saint Mary's (Apr. 11), where he allowed just one run over seven innings. Reddemann started for the Toreros in both the WCC Tournament Championship and the NCAA Santa Barbara Regional."
Savage Snagging MLB Talent
Not only has Savage been active in the transfer portal, he also snagged two MLB talents from the draft, Angel Cervantes and Dominic Cadiz.
Cervantes shocked the baseball landscape when, after being drafted 50th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2025 MLB Draft, he announced that he ishonoring his collegiate commitmentto the Bruins for the 2026 season.
The righty spoke with Eric Sondheimer of the LA Times and explained why he opted for Westwood over the pros.
"No more surprises," Cervantes told Sondheimer after revealing contract negotiations with Pittsburgh fell through. "After my advisor gave me a call that the Pirates didn’t meet in the middle with my number, I was comfortable going to college. Going pro was one of my biggest dreams. I had another big dream to play for UCLA. I had a field trip to UCLA in elementary school. and by my sophomore year, I’m committed. It’s pretty awesome thinking about it.”
Cadiz, on the other hand, was selected No. 445 overall in the 15th round of the amateur draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.
