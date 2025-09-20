Bruins on Transfer Watch After UCLA Axed Foster
Among the countless ramifications of the UCLA Bruins firing DeShaun Foster, student-athletes are afforded a 30-day period where they can decide to redshirt or enter the transfer portal.
The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr., Antonio Morales and Manny Navarro broke down and reported which Bruins are garnering current interest from other teams for the 2026 season.
As of right now, both interim head coach Tim Skipper and athletic director Martin Jarmond have indicated that no UCLA players plan to utilize this 30-day window. However, players can still enter the portal when it opens back up in the winter.
Some Bruins are garnering interest, though, and not just star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, according to The Athletic:
"At UCLA, sophomore receiver Kwazi Gilmer and junior running back Jaivian Thomas were two names that came up. Gilmer, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound former four-star prospect, leads the Bruins in receiving (16 catches, 174 yards) and has 47 catches for 519 yards and two scores in 15 games at UCLA. Thomas has had a relatively quiet season to date — just 74 yards on 16 carries — but he rushed for 626 yards and seven touchdowns at Cal in 2024."
As it currently stands, many, if not all, of UCLA's players are going to play the season out under Skipper, despite the Bruins losing both Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe.
Skipper Gives Roster, Staff Updates After Foster Firing
Since Foster was fired three games into the season, UCLA players have 30 days to redshirt or enter the transfer portal. During his first media availability as interim head coach, Tim Skipper gave updates on whether any players or other staff have indicated intention to leave the program.
"[Malloe]'s the only staff member to have any kind of announcement to talk about," Skipper said. "Unfortunately, that's the state of college football now, right? Once the head coaching change happens, you have that 30-day window and things like that.
"What I'll say to that is, I've had very positive conversations with our guys. There's nothing to announce or report that way. We're going to practice today. The squad's here. Healthy bodies will be out there working, and that's a day-to-day, fluid situation. This university, this campus, this coaching staff, has a lot to offer to these guys. You remind them of that, and they see it."
Many speculated that Nico Iamaleava, UCLA's redshirt sophomore quarterback, would take this opportunity to find a new home and a fresh start, but the star signal-caller was on the field for practice amongst all his teammates Wednesday.
The Bruins have a bye this week and will open up Big Ten conference play on the road against Northwestern on Saturday, Sept. 27.
