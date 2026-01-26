UCLA Trending For Top 2027 'Backer

Although the 2025 college football season is over, programs across the country still have plenty of work to do as the 2027 recruiting cycle heats up and coaching staffs continue targeting some of the nation’s top prospects.

Since arriving in Westwood, new UCLA head coach Bob Chensey and his staff have been highly active on the 2027 recruiting trail, making progress with several talented prospects, including a four-star linebacker from Hawaii.

Bruins Making Progress With Four-Star 2027 Linebacker

Throughout his recruitment, UCLA has been targeting Toa Satele, a four-star linebacker from Mililani High School in Mililani, Hawaii. The previous Bruins staff extended an offer to him in January 2025, and the new staff has already made a strong early impression on the standout linebacker.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Satele is one of the top linebackers in the country and is being pursued by several of the nation’s top programs. However, he recently told Rivals’ Greg Biggins that a few schools are currently standing out to him.

The four-star linebacker explained that UCLA, Oregon, USC, Cal, and Miami are the five schools recruiting him the most and noted that while he’s high on the Ducks and the Trojans, he doesn’t currently have a leader in his recruitment.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

“Oregon and USC are recruiting me the hardest right now along with UCLA, Cal and Miami,” Satele told Biggins. “I like Oregon and USC a lot but honestly, I don’t have a leader right now."

Although Chesney and the new Bruins staff have only been in Westwood for a little over a month, they’ve been making steady progress with Satele. The young linebacker told Biggins that UCLA linebackers coach Vic So’oto has been heavily recruiting him and that he’s considering taking a visit with the Bruins in the near future.

Sep 16, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Donavyn Pellot (30) reacts after sacking North Carolina Central Eagles quarterback Walker Harris (3) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I’m hearing from coach [Vic] So’oto and he’s recruiting me hard,” Satele told Biggins. “I’ve been on a couple of calls with him and they really want me to come out and visit and I’m looking in to that.”

Satele would be a massive addition to the Bruins’ 2027 class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 61 overall player nationally, the No. 4 linebacker, and the No. 1 prospect from Hawaii.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney speaks at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For now, Satele told Biggins there’s no timeframe for his decision, but he did say that he hopes to commit to a program before the start of his senior season.

If Chesney and his staff can continue making progress with the four-star linebacker in the coming months and bring him to campus in Westwood for a visit, the Bruins should be well-positioned to land one of the top prospects in the 2027 class.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .