Bruins’ Trio That Must Step Up to Beat Oregon

The Bruins are favored to win their second conference matchup of the season, and here are three players who can help push them over the top in this one.

UCLA is coming off a nail-biter win against Washington. Something that stuck out in that game is how reliant the Bruins are on their stars stepping up. Tyler Bilodeau and Skyy Clark both had 20+ points in this one, and Donovan Dent also had a pretty solid game.

Tyler Bilodeau | F

Tyler Bilodeau was key in the win against Washington. He went for 21 points and five rebounds on 50% shooting. Without Bilodeau, the Bruins have struggled offensively, as shown in the loss against Cal.

This season, Bilodeau is averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.8 assists, while shooting 51.5% from the field. Bilodeau is the Bruins' highest scorer this season, something that UCLA will need in this game.

Bilodeau will be key in slowing down Kwame Evans Jr, a player who has shown to be an excellent rebounder and scorer.

Donovan Dent | G

After a slow start to the 2025-2026 campaign, it has seemed like Donovan Dent has turned a corner. Mick Cronin said in his last presser that Dent had been struggling with an oblique injury . Now that Dent is healed, it really seems like we will be getting the Donovan Dent we thought we had.

This season, Dent is averaging 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and a very impressive 6.9 assists. His shooting numbers this season have not been pretty, shooting 37.5% from the field and a pretty rough 8.3% from three. However, we should see these numbers go up soon, now that he is injury-free.

Dent will be tasked with slowing down Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad, a player who has been giving guards across the nation trouble with his dynamic scoring ability.

Xavier Booker | C

Xavier Booker has been ok this season as the big man for UCLA this season. However, it was clear against Washington that he was outclassed by Hannes Steinbach. Unfortunately, for Booker against Oregon, he will be tasked with defending Nate Bittle, a player who has been unstoppable.

Booker is averaging 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, while shooting a very solid 64.7% from the field. His rebounding will need to be an emphasis in this game for sure, as UCLA has struggled to be dominant in that field in particular.

With Tyler Bilodeau back in the lineup the Bruins should not have much trouble with Oregon. However, Oregon has some real playmakers who skills must be matched by the blue and gold.

