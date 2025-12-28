UCLA's Bilodeau Gets Respect He Deserves in Latest Power Rankings

College basketball is nearing conference play and the push for an NCAA Tournament spot. UCLA stands at 10-3 heading into the Jan 3 game against No. 25 Iowa.

One reason for UCLA's strong start is the play of power forward Tyler Bilodeau. After spending his first two college seasons at Oregon State, Bilodeau is now in his second season as a Bruin, where the 6-foot-9 big man has delivered some exceptional performances.

The UCLA fans have seen his capabilities since his arrival, but he has taken a big step in his fourth season in college. It appears Bilodeau is also earning the respect he deserves from the outside.

Bilodeau Ranked a Top-5 Big in CBS Sports Re-Rankings

In an article in CBS Sports, Isaac Trotter re-ranked his top five at various archetypes. One of the ten archetypes was Stretch 4/big. The description given to describe these players: These bigs tend to play on the perimeter. They don't have to shoot 3-pointers, but it usually helps the offense when they can stretch the floor. Think ex-Villanova star Eric Dixon.

At No. 5 in those rankings was UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau, and it was well deserved. The big man leads the team in points this season, averaging 19 ppg, and has been on fire from the perimeter. That was on show in the last game of 2025, having himself a career game against UC Riverside.

The 6-9 big man can face up and drain contested midranges in his sleep. He's also buried 45% of his 3-pointers this season, and he's just living at the charity stripe. Bilodeau gives UCLA's offense real versatility as a pick-and-pop threat or as a post-up hub. Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports

As mentioned, in his 11 games this season, Bilodeau has a 45% success rate from outside the paint. Looking at his last four games, he is up to 68.4%. Being honest, his all-around game as a power forward has been at a high level in these four stretches of games. If not for the super impressive Bilodeau, the team may have found themselves in a bit of a hole.

His career-high 34 points stood out in the game against UC Riverside and will be discussed. However, his performance in the previous game against Cal Poly was crucial, as he posted 24 points and eight rebounds in the 108-87 victory.

Bilodeau may need to see his name in the end-of-season rankings for the Bruins to be in NCAA Tournament contention.

