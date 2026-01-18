Understanding 3 Aspects of What Went Wrong in UCLA Loss

The Bruins would fall to Ohio State 86-74, in a game that could have went UCLA's way if a few things went right.

However, this was not the case for the Bruins, and understanding what went wrong is just the tip of the iceberg. This team has been riddled with issues all season long, and this game was easily the tipping point as UCLA has now fallen to 12-6 and 4-3 in conference play. Here is what went wrong:

The Rebounding Problem Can't Be Ignored

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) dribbles the ball against UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) in the first half at Value City Arena on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rebounding was always expected to be the deciding factor in this matchup — and it proved to be just that. UCLA finished with only 27 rebounds, well below its season average of 32.5. While the Bruins were able to survive their rebounding issues in the first half, those deficiencies would kill them in the second half.

Ohio State was able to outrebound the Bruins with 37 board on the game. This difference was crucial in the Buckeyes' domination, as at one point they had 15 second-chance points compared to the Bruins' three early in the second half. This gap allowed them to take full control of this game.

UCLA Cannot Afford to Foul

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Fouls became a very big problem for the Bruins in this one, and like rebounding became the turning point in the second half. With Skyy Clark out, UCLA entering this matchup were already thin on impact players. Knowing this UCLA could have played a safer game, but they didn't.

The Bruins gave Ohio State 25 free throw attempts, with 20 of them coming in the second half alone. This difference would show in the scoreboard as the Buckeyes were able extend the lead to 19 at one point in the game. These fouls also put UCLA in significant foul trouble.

Jan 17, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes forward Devin Royal (21) drives to the basket as UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) defends during the second half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr looked to be having his best game of the season with 12 points and four rebounds on just 18 minutes of play. His night would end early with 8:55 still left in the second half. This effectively eradicated any momentum they had, as the Bruins would be outscored 8 to 20 after his exit.

Roster Building Has Caught Up

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins forward/center Xavier Booker (1) holds the onto the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Ivan Juric (3) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

UCLA's tallest listed player this season is Xavier Booker , who was the starting center for a while and even started in this game. However, it appeared that Booker only started to get the tip-off, as he would play just two-minutes throughout the game.

The Bruins' other options at the five this season have been Brandon Williams and Steven Jamerson, and at times, Tyler Bilodeau . While these are all solid options, this has forced UCLA to put players where they are not comfortable. In turn, this has caused UCLA's defense to crumble.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .