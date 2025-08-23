Early Road Tests Could Make or Break UCLA
The 2025 UCLA football season is right around the corner, and for UCLA, the road ahead looks very different from last year, unlike last season, when the Bruins had to start their season traveling to places like Hawaii, LSU, and Penn State.
The Bruins' first three away games would make or break the year. With a manageable travel schedule and very winnable opponents, these early road games give UCLA a chance to build momentum and set the tone for a potential bowl run.
If UCLA wants to go beyond FanDuel’s win total prediction of 5.5 games and secure a bowl berth or even push toward 7–8 wins, the Bruins need to make their mark away from the Rose Bowl.
Key Road Games That Will Shape UCLA’s Season
- UNLV: UCLA’s Week 2 trip to Las Vegas comes against a Rebels team still deciding between Michigan transfer Alex Orji and Virginia transfer Anthony Colandrea at quarterback. New head coach Dan Mullen takes over a roster filled with transfers and former blue-chip recruits, but with little chemistry yet.
UNLV surged under Barry Odom before he left for Purdue, and now the Rebels are a wild card talented enough to push UCLA, but uncertain enough to collapse. For the Bruins, this is a tricky but very winnable road opener.
- Northwestern: UCLA’s game at Northwestern is a key early test that could set the tone for the season. The Wildcats have historically relied on their defense, ranking in the SP+ top 25 multiple times over the past decade, while their offense has struggled.
New QB Preston Stone and transfer additions at receiver and the offensive line bring upside. If Stone returns to his 2023 form, Northwestern could be dangerous, but the game remains very winnable. For UCLA, a victory here is essential to start 4-0 and build momentum before facing Penn State.
- Michigan State: Sitting in the heart of UCLA’s schedule, this matchup may be the ultimate “prove it” game. Coming off Penn State, the Bruins face a Spartans team led by dual-threat QB Aidan Chiles, whose scrambling ability is dangerous but whose turnovers remain costly.
Michigan State’s offense is still rebuilding after ranking 119th in SP+, though new transfers at running back and receiver should help. The defense is more formidable, with a strong run front returning, but an almost entirely rebuilt secondary. For UCLA, this is less about the opponent and more about showing resilience in a hostile environment.
Winning these early road games will set the tone for UCLA’s season. The Bruins can build momentum and a strong start heading into the more challenging stretch of the Big Ten schedule.