Three Things To Know Before UCLA Takes On Penn State

UCLA just came out on top against the ranked Ohio State women's basketball team to make their record 12-1, and their next game is right around the corner.

Instead of facing a ranked in conference opponent like the Buckeyes , the Bruins are slated to face off against Penn State, a team that has generally been weak but still holds some surprises.

So here are three things to know about the Nittany Lions before UCLA plays against them in their continued conference play.

Three Things To Know: Penn State Has Struggled Against Ranked Teams

Penn State has played against ranked teams four times this year and lost every game, most of the time by a vast margin.

Their biggest loss came against the number three ranked South Carolina, who dominated the Nittany Lions by 40 points winning 95-55.

Their closest matchup against a ranked team came against Princeton, in which Penn State lost 100-93 to the #25 ranked Tigers.

Having no wins against ranked teams means that the Bruins should have a very winnable game, but it also means that they cannot let their guard down, as that is what allows big upsets to happen.

Three Things To Know: UCLA Dominated In Their Last Game Against Penn State

UCLA has kept their roster pretty similar to last years team, having Lauren Betts, Angela Dugalic, Gabriela Jaquez and more come back to play another season with the team.

The same is generally true for the Nittany Lions, which means that many of the players who faced off last year will play again this year, and hopefully also means that the Bruins will find the same result as last year's game, winning 83-67.

With similar rosters and coaching staff, UCLA has the tools needed to pull off another victory, and they can be dominant again just as they were last year.

Three Things To Know: The Deadly Penn State Duo

Every team has a duo that can elevate the team and also bring it down, and that seems to be the case with Penn State's Tea Cleante and Kiyomi McMiller.

In most cases, when Cleante and McMiller succeed, the Nittany Lions can have a fighting chance against stronger teams.

However, if they have a bad night their team stands little chance to succeed, especially against teams stronger than them like UCLA.

So locking up Cleante and McMiller will be key to the Bruins victory, and if they can succeed in that a victory can almost be assured.

