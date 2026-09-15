UCLA's Wayne Knight Has One Major Hurdle to Establish Stardom

Through the first two weeks of the college football season, Wayne Knight has made a name for himself among Bruins fans. In fact, the entire running game has been electric in each of the Bruins' two wins, rushing for over 200 yards each game.

With the success that UCLA has had on the ground, and specifically through the production of Wayne Knight, it begs the question: How far can Knight take this team, and just how good can he truly be this season?

Wayne Knight Is Becoming a Star

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) looks on after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two games, Knight has already established himself as one of the most important pieces in Dean Kennedy’s offense. After scoring three touchdowns in UCLA’s opening win against Cal, Knight matched that performance with another three at home against San Diego State.

With six rushing touchdowns this season, Knight has almost already single-handedly surpassed the entire UCLA rushing touchdown total from last season (8). It’s also especially impressive considering Knight scored nine touchdowns on the ground in 14 games last season for James Madison.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) breaks away with the ball during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a running back with the production that Wayne Knight brings, the Doak Walker Award is almost certainly a goal this season. However, the type of offense Chesney and Kennedy run will likely be a major reason Knight doesn’t ultimately put up the stats to win the award. UCLA has a deep running back committee approach, and the lack of carries could stunt Knight’s overall rushing stats.

Comparing Knight's Pace to Past Doak Walker Award Winners

When comparing Knight’s statistical pace to the past 10 Doak Walker Award winners, Knight is excelling in one area and still has major work to do in another. As of Week 2, Knight is tied for first in the country in rushing touchdowns (6) and 43rd in rushing yards (168). That puts him at an unrealistic pace of 1,008 yards and 36 touchdowns in UCLA’s 12 regular-season games this season.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) taps the helmet of running back Wayne Knight (3) during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he obviously will not be able to maintain three touchdowns per game to reach 36 touchdowns, his overall yardage per game could very well increase as the season goes on. The average stat line among the past 10 Doak Walker Award winners is 1,873 rushing yards with 20 touchdowns.

While I think it will be tough to see Knight hit that baseline of rushing yards, I do think the 20 touchdowns are plausible, especially if he continues to be the leading red zone back.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Doak Walker Award goes to the best of the best. If Knight wants to have a chance at bringing it home, he’ll have to greatly increase his yardage per game and maintain a high number of scores per game. Maintaining that pace is incredibly difficult, and if he wants a shot, he’ll have to take over the snap count in that running back room and receive a much higher distribution of snaps.