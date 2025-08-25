Week 2 Shift: Bruins Emerge As Favorites vs UNLV
Ahead of the 2025 season, the UCLA Bruins were widely deemed slight underdogs in their road Week 2 matchup against the UNLV Rebels.
However, in a sudden turn of events, after Dan Mullen and his program opened up the season with a narrow (and I mean narrow) 38-31 victory over the FCS Idaho State Bengals, ESPN's matchup predictor now pegs the Bruins as favorites come Sept. 9.
Prior to UNLV's Week 0 bout, UCLA was given a 41.9% chance to beat the Rebels in Allegiant Stadium for the second game of the season. As ESPN updated its Football Power Index (FPI), UNLV dropped 12 spots in the national rankings, and the Bruins now have a 51.5% chance to come out as victors.
UCLA's Path To An Undefeated Start
If the Bruins are the improved team many think they are, the UNLV matchup can be more than just a non-conference toss-up. UCLA's non-conference slate to open up the season presents an opportunity to set an impressive tone going into Big Ten play.
Utah in Week 1 will be the ultimate litmus test. Following an offseason of major turnover and, most notably, the addition of former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, UCLA comes into the season with a ton of expectations. The Utes are a great first test.
The two games after the Bruins' season opener -- against UNLV and New Mexico -- give them a realistic chance to start the season 3-0 before traveling to Northwestern to open up conference play against a Wildcats team they will be favored against as well.
Between the improvement up and down the roster through the transfer portal, DeShaun Foster's natural improvement in year two and after his first full offseason, and Iamaleava flat out raising the Bruins' ceiling this season, a 4-0 start before taking on Penn State in Week 6 isn't too far-fetched.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.