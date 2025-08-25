All Bruins

Week 2 Shift: Bruins Emerge As Favorites vs UNLV

Following the Rebels' narrow victory over FCS Idaho State, UCLA now goes into Las Vegas as the favorite.

Connor Moreno

September 10, 2016; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Jordan Lasley (2) runs the ball for a first down against the defense of UNLV Rebels defensive back Darius Mouton (21) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
September 10, 2016; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Jordan Lasley (2) runs the ball for a first down against the defense of UNLV Rebels defensive back Darius Mouton (21) during the second half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ahead of the 2025 season, the UCLA Bruins were widely deemed slight underdogs in their road Week 2 matchup against the UNLV Rebels.

However, in a sudden turn of events, after Dan Mullen and his program opened up the season with a narrow (and I mean narrow) 38-31 victory over the FCS Idaho State Bengals, ESPN's matchup predictor now pegs the Bruins as favorites come Sept. 9.

UCL
Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen watches play against the Missouri Tigers during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Prior to UNLV's Week 0 bout, UCLA was given a 41.9% chance to beat the Rebels in Allegiant Stadium for the second game of the season. As ESPN updated its Football Power Index (FPI), UNLV dropped 12 spots in the national rankings, and the Bruins now have a 51.5% chance to come out as victors.

UCLA's Path To An Undefeated Start

If the Bruins are the improved team many think they are, the UNLV matchup can be more than just a non-conference toss-up. UCLA's non-conference slate to open up the season presents an opportunity to set an impressive tone going into Big Ten play.

Utah in Week 1 will be the ultimate litmus test. Following an offseason of major turnover and, most notably, the addition of former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, UCLA comes into the season with a ton of expectations. The Utes are a great first test.

UCL
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws during the second half of the College Football Playoff first round game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 22, 2024. Ohio State won 42-17. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The two games after the Bruins' season opener -- against UNLV and New Mexico -- give them a realistic chance to start the season 3-0 before traveling to Northwestern to open up conference play against a Wildcats team they will be favored against as well.

Between the improvement up and down the roster through the transfer portal, DeShaun Foster's natural improvement in year two and after his first full offseason, and Iamaleava flat out raising the Bruins' ceiling this season, a 4-0 start before taking on Penn State in Week 6 isn't too far-fetched.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their momentous second season in the Big Ten and under DeShaun Foster here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.