UCLA Week 6 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Status, Replacement Options

The initial injury report for Week 6 has finally been released, and it’s a much more positive sign for UCLA than the last few we have seen.

OUT vs. Oregon

Mikey Matthews, Wide Receiver

Jonah Smith, Wide Receiver

Sam Yoon, Offensive Line

It’s not surprising to see some of these names listed out against the Ducks , as Mikey Matthews has been ruled out for the entire season already.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s injury report listed quarterback Dante Moore as out for the game against the Bruins. That means UCLA will face off against backup quarterback Dylan Raiola in their toughest matchup of the season.

DOUBTFUL vs. Oregon

Ashton Sanders, Defensive Line

It’s been a quiet season so far for Ashton Sanders, as he’s only logged a handful of stats, including four total tackles and two solo on the season. The defensive line will have its hands full against Oregon’s run game, so you’d like to have all hands on deck against the Ducks.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears running back Adam Mohammed (24) scores a touchdown against UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Ashton Sanders (44) and defensive back Malik Hartford (12) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QUESTIONABLE vs. Oregon

Tao Johnson, Safety

The most interesting bullet point on this initial injury report is Tao Johnson. He’s been listed as out for the past three games, but is finally getting an upgrade toward progress, as he is at least questionable to play against Oregon.

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (5) in action during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Main Takeaways From Injury Report

With the extra week of rest the Bruins got from the bye, I figured we’d see some progress towards being ready to go for Johnson, but his status still remains up in the air. For the weeks he has been sidelined, Ta’Shawn James has been an excellent replacement, as he has grabbed three interceptions this season already.

It will be interesting to see whether Johnson makes his return against Oregon. A final availability report will be released hours prior to kickoff, and you’d love to see Johnson elevated at some point between now and game time.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) races toward the end zone on an 83-yard pass reception for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another note to make with the short list of questionable players is the absence of Aidan Mizell . He’s been on the injury report lately, but he finally seems to be 100% (or at least close) against Oregon. We saw what he can do last week, and if he’s able to replicate it again this week, good things could be on the horizon.

Even prior to Week One, UCLA had been dealing with injuries. Overall, it seems like the Bruins will head into Week 6 with arguably the healthiest roster they’ve had all season.