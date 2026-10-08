UCLA Week 6 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Status, Replacement Options
In this story:
The initial injury report for Week 6 has finally been released, and it’s a much more positive sign for UCLA than the last few we have seen.
OUT vs. Oregon
- Mikey Matthews, Wide Receiver
- Jonah Smith, Wide Receiver
- Sam Yoon, Offensive Line
It’s not surprising to see some of these names listed out against the Ducks, as Mikey Matthews has been ruled out for the entire season already.
Oregon’s injury report listed quarterback Dante Moore as out for the game against the Bruins. That means UCLA will face off against backup quarterback Dylan Raiola in their toughest matchup of the season.
DOUBTFUL vs. Oregon
- Ashton Sanders, Defensive Line
It’s been a quiet season so far for Ashton Sanders, as he’s only logged a handful of stats, including four total tackles and two solo on the season. The defensive line will have its hands full against Oregon’s run game, so you’d like to have all hands on deck against the Ducks.
QUESTIONABLE vs. Oregon
- Tao Johnson, Safety
The most interesting bullet point on this initial injury report is Tao Johnson. He’s been listed as out for the past three games, but is finally getting an upgrade toward progress, as he is at least questionable to play against Oregon.
Main Takeaways From Injury Report
With the extra week of rest the Bruins got from the bye, I figured we’d see some progress towards being ready to go for Johnson, but his status still remains up in the air. For the weeks he has been sidelined, Ta’Shawn James has been an excellent replacement, as he has grabbed three interceptions this season already.
It will be interesting to see whether Johnson makes his return against Oregon. A final availability report will be released hours prior to kickoff, and you’d love to see Johnson elevated at some point between now and game time.
Another note to make with the short list of questionable players is the absence of Aidan Mizell. He’s been on the injury report lately, but he finally seems to be 100% (or at least close) against Oregon. We saw what he can do last week, and if he’s able to replicate it again this week, good things could be on the horizon.
Even prior to Week One, UCLA had been dealing with injuries. Overall, it seems like the Bruins will head into Week 6 with arguably the healthiest roster they’ve had all season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.