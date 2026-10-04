This UCLA Player Could Be Secret Weapon Against Oregon

The Bruins head into their Week 6 matchup against Oregon with a ton of momentum.

After starting 4-0, UCLA has gained a lot of attention , and their toughest test will come with a ton of eyes on the program.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney talks with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) in the second half of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s performance has generally been acceptable, though it still has room for improvement. Luckily, the recent Maryland game offered some insight into one area where the Bruins could improve. It also offered a potential solution.

Aidan Mizell Could Be a Major Spark

Aidan Mizell made his first UCLA catch a memorable one. The Bruins wideout took a relatively shallow catch and ran it 83 yards for a touchdown on his one and only reception of the game in the 54-3 win over Maryland in Week 4.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) races toward the end zone on an 83-yard pass reception for a touchdown in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it was a special play, it was the only thing we’ve seen from Mizell all season long. Throughout his season with the Bruins, injuries hindered him for the first three weeks. This is nothing new for Mizell, however, as he has dealt with the injury bug that has followed him for years throughout his career.

Still, Mizell showed something special when he made it onto the field. With the Bruins going into their bye week before Oregon, it's a great chance for Mizell to get fully healthy and be in a prime position to be a potential difference-maker against the Ducks.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) dances in the end zone with wide receiver Landon Ellis (11) and wide receiver Semaj Morgan (4) after catching an 83-yard touchdown reception in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mizell has the speed and explosiveness to take the top off the defense, much like we saw in his 83-yard touchdown catch-and-run. In a ranked matchup against a talented Oregon team, UCLA will need explosive plays, and having Mizell healthy and ready to make one could be the difference between leaving Eugene 4-1 and 5-0.

Game of Momentum

This game will run on momentum, and an explosive play could flip it completely or bury it deeper on UCLA’s sideline. The biggest question is not whether or not Mizell can make an explosive play, but rather, can he be consistently involved, and can Nico Iamaleava get him the ball enough to make something happen.

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Nico Iamaleava playing his best football of the season and continually getting better game after game, I feel like it’s only a matter of time before we see a connection blossom between him and one receiver. Mizell could take that spot if he gets more consistently involved, and Oregon presents him with that opportunity when the time comes.