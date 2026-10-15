UCLA Week 7 Injury Report: Latest Updates and Replacement Options

The Bruins have some key players missing in a very important matchup at home.

The Badgers will travel to the Rose Bowl to take on the No. 12-ranked UCLA Bruins in a game that could have major implications for both teams moving forward.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the initial availability report being released ahead of Saturday’s matchup, it allows us to get an idea of what to expect in this matchup

OUT vs. Wisconsin

Nico Iamaleava, Quarterback

Tao Johnson, Safety

Mikey Matthews, Wide Receiver

Jonah Smith, Wide Receiver

Sam Yoon, Offensive Line

There are some big names on this list. You could argue that the first three players would all be massive additions to this team, especially in their respective positional groups, yet they will be out against Wisconsin.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei sacks UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mikey Matthews and Nico Iamaleava are expected, as Matthews has been ruled out for the season and Iamaleava is likely in the same boat, but Tao Johnson is a loss that takes some life out of this defense. Johnson has not been able to catch a break all season long, as he missed the first couple of games this season with an injury sustained in the opening drive against Cal, and now he will land back on the injury report for another week.

He finally played last week against Oregon and had a solid game, as he logged one of the many takeaways by this UCLA defense in the form of an interception. It’s a tough break for Johnson and the Bruins, but hopefully we can see him get healthy enough to see the field soon.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr., right, carries the ball as UCLA defensive back Tao Johnson pursues as the Oregon Ducks host the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Questionable vs. Wisconsin

Rodrick Pleasant, Cornerback

Ashton Sanders, Defensive Line

Jordan Davis, Offensive Line

Some huge potential losses are also deemed questionable ahead of the home matchup. Starting tackle Jordan Davis would be a huge loss, especially for a team that will need protection for their new starting quarterback. Not to mention, the run game will be on full display, and Davis has been fantastic so far this season.

Sep 19, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Rodrick Pleasant (2) reacts after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Rodrick Pleasant would also be a big loss, as the secondary is getting thinner in the absence of Johnson. Wisconsin’s Colton Joseph has the athleticism to make a difference, and UCLA’s secondary will need to be able to keep him in check.

Luckily, the secondary is one of the deeper defensive units, as Ta'Shawn James, Scooter Jackson, Dante Lovett, and DJ Barksdale, among others, will all be influential in getting the win against Wisconsin. It's a potentially important matchup on Saturday, and the Bruins will need all hands on deck to take down a sneaky good Wisconsin team.