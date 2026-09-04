What UCLA Football’s Captain Picks Reveal About 2026 Season

UCLA is one day away from the beginning of its 2026 season.

The Bruins have officially named their permanent captains for the 2026 season, but the interesting part of the announcement may not be the announcement itself.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has selected quarterback Nico Iamaleava and linebacker Sammy Omosigho as its two permanent captains for the season, with two more captains to join them each week of the season.

Nico Iamaleava To Be Expected

I wouldn’t say anybody is surprised that Iamaleava is being named a captain. In fact, it’s probably a bit alarming if your quarterback isn’t named a captain.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Iamaleava enters his second season with the program, he’s expected to be one of, if not the most important player on this team. Much of UCLA’s success this season will rest on his shoulders and his ability to change the narrative surrounding his image.

Last season didn’t give Iamaleava a great reputation. While plenty of it may not have been necessarily his fault, this season will be defined by how drastically different the program looks compared to last year.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That makes Iamaleava’s leadership particularly important. We’ve seen flashes of the talent Iamaleava possesses on the field, but this season should give us a great indication of what kind of player he is in the locker room and in the huddle.

Omosigho’s Selection Is Very Telling

The most interesting part of Sammy Omosigho’s selection as a captain is that he has yet to play a live snap with any of his teammates. Coming to UCLA as a transfer from Oklahoma, Omosigho has been an unfamiliar face to many, but has seemingly already earned the trust of many of his teammates.

Oklahoma's Sammy Omosigho (7) celebrates a sack in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooner and the University of Michigan Wolverines at the Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He doesn’t come to UCLA without experience, though. The veteran linebacker played in 37 games for the Sooners before coming to Westwood and should be a star on the defensive side of the ball.

It speaks volumes about the impression that Omosigho has made in his short time with the program. The Bruins will need not only talented players this season, but players who can challenge and lead this team away from where they ended last season.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA has a rare chance to completely flip the narrative of this program and vault the Bruins back into national relevance. Bob Chesney brings a feeling of a fresh start to Westwood, and UCLA’s 2026 campaign starts on the shoulders of these two talented Bruins.